A Dog's Perfect Christmas Tops Netflix With 8.6 Million Views

Netflix reports A Dog's Perfect Christmas drew over 8.6 million views, leading its chart despite a 33% Tomatometer score and strong audience praise.

Netflix's latest viewing figures show that A Dog's Perfect Christmas is the platform's top-performing movie by a wide margin, with over 8.6 million views. The family film, which stars Dennis Quaid, has outpaced every other title on the service in the figures Netflix released. Its performance stands out even though critics have been unimpressed with it.

In second place, Heist has 6.3 million views, while Final Destination: Bloodlines holds third place with 5.8 million views. The gap between the holiday film and its nearest competitors shows how strongly the Christmas title has connected with its audience. Netflix distributed the movie, which was produced by Fezziwig Studios.

Also read Hudson Westbrook isn't trying to be the 'perfect country singer'

How A Dog's Perfect Christmas Tells Its Story

A Dog's Perfect Christmas is adapted from the novel of the same name written by W. Bruce Cameron. The story is narrated by a wise basset hound, which gives the film its distinctive point of view. The dogs' perspective frames the events from the start.

The plot follows a family in crisis after Mrs. Goss falls into an induced coma. A new Corgi pup then helps bring the family closer together during her absence. The heartwarming premise is central to the movie's appeal with viewers.

Advertisement

Critics and Audiences Split Over the Film

Critics have given A Dog's Perfect Christmas a 33% Tomatometer score, while the movie holds a 95% Popcornmeter score from audiences. The difference between the two scores points to a sharp divide between professional reviewers and viewers. Some early critical responses pointed to the film's familiar elements.

Audiences have praised Dennis Quaid's performance, with viewers highlighting his charm and comic timing. Fans have also applauded the rest of the cast, which includes Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly, and Mary Steenburgen, among others. Viewers have also singled out the dogs as a highlight of the picture.

Cast, Crew, and Production Credits Behind the Movie

Dan Angel, Michael G. Nathanson, and Jane Charles served as producers on the film. Cathryn Michon directed the movie, and she previously directed A Dog's Purpose. Fezziwig Studios served as the production company, and Netflix distributed the film.

W. Bruce Cameron penned the screenplay, adding to his role as the author of the source novel. Cameron has collaborated with Michon before, so the film marks another project between the two creative partners. Netflix's viewing figures remain the most concrete measure of the movie's reach so far.