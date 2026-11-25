For many physicians of my generation, measles was a disease we rarely — or never — saw in practice. That was a sign of how well vaccination and public-health efforts had worked.

was a disease we rarely — or never — saw in practice. That was a sign of how well vaccination and public-healthelimination status, I’m concerned that I may soon face a disease I never expected to encounter as a doctor.elimination never meant the virus was gone for good.

It meant we had stopped the constant spread of measles in the United States. Sometimes, cases would come in from other countries, but we were able to stop them from spreading widely. Now, losing that status means the same chain of measles spread has continued in the U.S. for at least a year.pneumoniapeople, children under age 5, adults over age 20, people with weak immune systems and those who can’t get vaccinated are at the highest risk.

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The virus spreads through the air and can hang around in a room even after the sick person has left, so even a short exposure can put someone at risk if they aren’t protected. The best way to protect ourselves is simple: Get vaccinated, stay informed and act quickly when there’s a risk.work well for most people. If you’re not sure if you or your child are up to date, check with your doctor or local health department.

Communities should make it easy for everyone to get vaccinated and answer questions with respect. Doctors and nurses have an important job, too. We need to watch for symptoms, ask about travel or possible exposure, and call ahead before sending someone with suspected measles into a waiting room.

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If you think you’ve been exposed, call your healthcare provider or health department for advice before going in. because after an exposure to measles, the MMR vaccine should be given within 72 hours and immune globulin within six days,We got rid of ongoing measles before by keeping vaccination rates high and working together in public health. We can do it again.work, but only if enough people get them.

Every community needs strong vaccination coverage, not just the country as a whole. Get more information on bacterial skin infections, which bacteria cause food poisoning, sexually transmitted bacteria, and more. Explore the most common bacterial infections.