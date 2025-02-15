Veteran journalist Marvin Kalb explores the 1963 Cold War summit between President Kennedy and Soviet Premier Khrushchev, examining the potential for a thaw in relations between the superpowers.

In 'A Different Russia: Khrushchev and Kennedy on a Collision Course' (BookBaby), veteran journalist Marvin Kalb delves into the 1963 Cold War summit between President John F. Kennedy and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev (which he covered for CBS News), exploring the possibility of a thaw in relations between the two superpowers – an idea considered inconceivable at the time, even in the context of 'a different Russia.

' Kennedy proved to be Khrushchev's last chance for a meaningful advancement in Soviet-American relations. Their lone summit took place in Vienna in June 1961. Following two days in the Austrian capital, hopes for a drastically improved relationship were dashed, replaced by a deepening sense of suspicion. Both leaders made perilous miscalculations regarding Berlin and Cuba, leading to an increasingly fraught situation. Soon, a stark wall would divide the German capital, and within months, Khrushchev would make the ill-advised decision to attempt to station nuclear-armed missiles and troops in Cuba. Kennedy had once extended a hand of friendship to Khrushchev, viewing him as a genuine partner for peace. He believed that in the young president, he had found an adversary with whom he could negotiate. For a brief period, a single month in 1963, shortly after signing the historic atmospheric nuclear test ban agreement with the U.S., Khrushchev allowed himself to be enveloped within a bubble of hope. Occasionally, he would confide in trusted advisors or family members, sharing his vision of six more years filled with significant U.S.-Soviet agreements. These agreements, he envisioned, would encompass the control of nuclear weapons proliferation, a resolution to the Berlin crisis, and the establishment of a genuine era of peace. When asked why six years, Khrushchev would explain that Kennedy had two more years remaining in his current term and another four years if he were re-elected – a certainty Khrushchev believed in. Unbeknownst to Khrushchev, and something he could never have anticipated, was that within a month, Kennedy would be assassinated and within a year, Khrushchev would be ousted from power. Upon learning of Kennedy's demise, Khrushchev was deeply affected, his dreams for a new and prosperous era in Soviet-American relations shattered.





