A Dietitian Says the Thanksgiving Side Most People Think Is the Healthy Choice Has More Sugar Than the Pie

This sneaky sugar bomb is hiding in plain sight — but you don't have to drop it from your menu just yet.

Next to the stuffing and sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce can seem like a lighter choice. It’s made from fruit, after all, and you’re having it with dinner, not dessert.

But, one half-inch-thick slice of sweetened canned cranberry sauce contains roughly 18.1 grams of total sugar, whereas one cup contains about 88.1 grams. Of course, these numbers vary by brand.

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“I love cranberry sauce, but most prepared cranberry sauces or relishes are full of sugar because cranberries are naturally very acidic and tart,” Stephanie Schiff, a registered dietitian nutritionist atlists 120 calories and 22 grams of total sugar per serving, including 20 grams of added sugar. Compared with the AHA’s recommended daily limit of 25 grams for women, that serving gets you most of the way there — and that’sHow to Make Cranberry Sauce With Less Sugar Making your own cranberry sauce lets you decide how sweet it needs to be.

Schiff starts with the recipe already on the package.

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“I make my own and use half the sugar the recipe on the back of the cranberry bag calls for,” she said. She also adds grated orange zest and chopped, toasted walnuts. Registered dietitian Whitney Stuart, M.S. , RDN, CDCES, suggests a similar approach.

“Making your own with fresh berries, orange zest, and less sugar is a healthier option that supports blood vessel function,” she told Follow the bag’s cooking instructions with Schiff’s half-sugar adjustment, and add orange zest for flavor. If you’re still planning the rest of dinner, theseIf your guests prefer the canned version, a smaller helping is another option.

“Sometimes it’s better just to have smaller portions of the food you’ve been looking forward to even when it’s not the healthiest,” Schiff added. “Cranberry sauce is rich in polyphenols, specifically anthocyanins and proanthocyanidins, which provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits and may offer urinary tract support and potential gut and cardiovascular benefits,” registered dietitian Amy Brownstein, M.S. , RDN, told, researchers assigned 45 healthy men to have either cranberry powder or a placebo daily for a month.

Those taking the cranberry powder had better blood vessel function than the placebo group. However, these results were based on cranberry powder, not cranberry sauce. Preparation matters with other fruit- and vegetable-based sides, too. Schiff puts sweet potato casserole at around 276 calories per cup, with toppings like brown sugar, pecans, and marshmallows adding more.

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TheseWith 20 grams of added sugar per serving, Ocean Spray’s jellied sauce is worth a label check. But you don’t need to overhaul Thanksgiving or take any favorites off the menu. Make yours a little less sweet, or serve a smaller portion of the one your family loves. The goal is to know what you’re having — not to give up everything you look forward to. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.