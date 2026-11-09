A Dietitian’s No. 1 Protein-Packed Ingredient to Boost Bone Health

In TODAY.com’s Expert Tip of the Day, a dietitian shares her favorite plant protein to support bone health.

Morning Rundown: Tech titan targeted by alleged Chinese spy, tension in Philadelphia over boycott of Jewish businesses, and Congress returns with big to-do listThat includes protein, calcium and vitamin D, says Natalie Rizzo, registered dietitian and TODAY nutrition editor.

These nutrients work together, she adds.

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“The way that a block of tofu is coagulated is with calcium sulfate,” she explained. And the firmer the tofu, the more calcium you’re likely to get. Calcium is one of the main building blocks of bone, and getting enough of it as we age is a simple yet effective way to On top of that, calcium supports the health of your teeth, skin, nails and hair.

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Your body’s muscle functions, nerve transmissions and hormone secretion also rely on calcium, dietitians explained to TODAY.com previously. Make sure you select the right kind of tofu for the dish you want to whip up. Keep in mind that firm and extra-firm tofu tends to have the most protein and calcium per serving, but you will likely need to drain it of excess moisture before cooking.series is all about simple strategies to make life a little easier.

Every Monday through Friday, different qualified experts share their best advice on diet, fitness, heart health, mental wellness and more.