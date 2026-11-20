Kiana Naghshineh’s animated short is a bold, psychedelic vision of the stages of grief.

In 1957, Laika, a stray dog from Moscow, became the first living creature to orbit the Earth, when she was launched into space aboard the Sputnik 2.

Laika was chosen as a cosmonaut dog because of her calm temperament. She died in the small spacecraft, owing to heat and stress. In Kiana Naghshineh’s animated short, a young woman named Shari flips through a magazine in her doctor’s waiting room. She sees a story about Laika, just before she goes in for an appointment, during which she receives devastating news.

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As Shari absorbs her new reality, she keeps imagining outer space, and Laika becomes a sort of spiritual guide; the two travel through brightly colored universes where stars and planets morph into blood vessels and cells. Naghshineh’s animation is full of bold colors and graphic shapes that are almost psychedelic, with a visual strangeness to match Shari’s world-bending, disorienting grief.

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As Shari spends the evening with her family, they all absorb the news and react in different ways, and, in spite of the tension that attends terrible news, they seek solace in one another.