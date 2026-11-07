A Deeper Look at the Numbers Ahead of Browns vs. Saints Showdown in Week 9

On Friday, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken announced Shedeur Sanders will start at quarterback in week nine against the New Orleans Saints. The change o

Aug 22, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws a pass to tight end Carsen Ryan during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field.

Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe change of starter came after Deshaun Watson could not pass concussion protocol in time for the matchup. While Watson's injury is definitely something to keep an eye on, Cleveland is in a position where they need to win now. Let's take a look at the numbers and see how good a chance the Browns will have this week, led by #2.

Also read Browns QB Deshaun Watson returns to practice Friday, but Shedeur Sanders will start against Saints

Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. runs the ball as Pittsburgh Steelers safety Robert Spears-Jennings defends during the fourth quarter of an NFL game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectDespite the 2-5 overall record, the Saints are actually favored to win this game. The reason why is most likely due to Shedeur Sanders starting and the Saints playing as the home team.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. Nov 1, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins dives during the second quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectWhile betting is all fun and games, let's take a statistical look at this matchup to see the numbers that truly matter.196.6 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 6thOct 25, 2026; Paris, FRA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough throws a pass during the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect233.3 Average Passing Yards Allowed Per Game - 24thThe only rookie QB with 350 Pass Yards and 4 Total TD in a game within their first 5 starts since the merger After looking at the stats, one thing is clear for the Browns.

If they can get the Saints to run the ball, they will be in good shape. Not only do the numbers reflect their poor rushing attack, but they just fired their run game coordinator.

Additionally, Cleveland is playing great defense against the pass as of late, which should help force the offensive tendencies towards the run. They also must stop the run and force Sanders to throw the ball. If it's not a sack, we all know Shedeur can have his moments when it comes to turnovers. Louis Timura is a student sports broadcaster and content creator.

He currently attends Ashland University while pursuing a degree in Digital Media Production.