A Decade After 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' Fandom's Landscape Has Changed

This article explores the evolution of fandom surrounding the Captain America franchise, particularly focusing on the impact of 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' and its subsequent sequels. It examines the rise and fall of 'juggernaut ships' like Stucky, the changing landscape of superhero movies, and the challenges of maintaining audience engagement in a saturated media landscape.

A decade ago, a new Captain America movie on Valentine's Day would have held a different cultural weight. At the time, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was arguably at its pop-cultural apex. And in a rare alignment between the fan-fiction world and the mass media one, Captain America was at the root of one of fandom’s “juggernaut ships”: Stucky .

Using a portmanteau of Steve (Rogers, the old Cap) and Bucky (Barnes, his childhood best friend turned brainwashed super-assassin), the Stucky fandom’s romantic fics took off in the wake of 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In the years that followed, they produced some of the most influential fan works ever created, and their stories remain popular. When Captain America: Civil War hit theaters in 2016, it made nearly $180 million domestically; Brave New World is on track to make a little more than $90 million this weekend. Critical reception of the film, as of this writing, has been lackluster. The contrast between the frenzy of the first Captain America trilogy and the far more muted reception of its new iteration offers a complicated snapshot of the current moment in fandom and pop culture. Broadly, it signals bigger trends: audiences weary of both superheroes and never-ending franchises, increasingly dispersed communities of fan creators, and the arguable end of “juggernaut ships.” More specifically, Brave New World enters the zeitgeist with a Black superhero long cast aside in favor of white characters by both fans and the franchise itself, while also facing a boycott from some fans due to the inclusion of an Israeli character who was originally a Mossad agent in the comics. If there’s one thing that’s true about the MCU in 2025, it’s that there’s a lot of it. Brave New World is the 35th big-screen installment to be released in a mere 17 years—and that’s not including all the television shows. Introduced in the comics in 1969, Sam Wilson made his onscreen debut in Winter Soldier as Steve Rogers’ modern-day best friend. After supporting roles in subsequent films, his first star turn was as the titular Falcon in the 2021 Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier; now, he headlines the first Captain America movie in nine years. As the titles in the MCU and other big franchises have piled up, the quality of the films has fallen off—and audience enthusiasm has fallen off with it. In the 2020s, franchises have been contending with increasingly fractured media consumption patterns caused by everything from Covid-19 to TikTok to political chaos. Still, studios seem to churn out constant “content”—movies and shows mired in a vast array of characters presented in connected, multiverse-heavy storylines. Viewers, forced into an all-or-nothing situation, have to follow along with every single installment or feel lost. Last year, Disney CEO Bob Iger vowed to slow the company’s output of Marvel films, but it seemed as though burnout had already set in. “It’s hard to hold eight films in your head at once with 50 interlocking characters,” says JSA Lowe, an adjunct professor of film and literature at the University of Houston–Clear Lake. She offers the linguistic term “semantic depletion” for thinking about the MCU and other big franchises that have pushed out nonstop installments in recent years. “With each iteration, something can get more watered down,” she says. “You can retcon your retcons, but at a certain point, you lose the audience’s engagement—you lose their willingness to keep entertaining these iterations.” At the height of the franchise, Lowe was a Captain America fan (and especially a Sam Wilson fan). She cites Winter Soldier as one of the few MCU titles that stands alone well enough to teach in the classroom now—and that she thinks will be teachable in a decade, too. (Another is 2018’s Black Panther, which she taught in a mythology class last semester.) That self-contained-ness—and the bigger world the film gestures to but doesn’t fully spell out—was also a key reason why Winter Soldier was such fertile ground for fans making transformative works a decade ago. “We would pour over screen caps from the film,” says a writer with the pen name tigrrmilk who is behind a number of Stucky fics and collaborated on “Steve Rogers at 100: Celebrating Captain America on Film,” one of the most popular fan works of the era. “We called it the Citizen Kane of Tumblr,” she jokes. “There was always more to discover, and there was a lot of really nerdy, fandomy close reading.” Setting aside the perpetual exception that is Harry Potter, many big fic fandoms of earlier eras came out of cult-favorite shows like Stargate Atlantis or Due South. Captain America fandom’s contemporaries were more in tune with mainstream audiences—Sherlock, Teen Wolf, and Supernatural chief among them—but none were at the scale of the MCU. Like other big fandoms of the era, its sheer size meant there were many corners to explore and various thematic niches.





