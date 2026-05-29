A deadly Dallas explosion left families with nothing and Oak Cliff showed up to help

Food, clothes and supplies poured into Mission Oak Cliff to help nearly two dozen families after Thursday’s deadly Dallas explosion.

The Dallas community is coming together to support those impacted by the gas explosion in Oak Cliff. NBC 5’s Noelle Walker tells us more about the community effort.

The morning rush hour had a different feel on Friday in Oak Cliff, where bumper-to-bumper traffic outside Mission Oak Cliff was met not with frustration but with gratitude. A steady stream of people brought donations of food, clothes and other supplies to help neighbors who lost everything in Thursday’s deadly explosion. The outpouring of support was meant to help nearly two dozen families whose belongings were destroyed in the fire.

“I love to see people come together and be a blessing to somebody we don't know. And we don't have to put our name on it, our church name on it, we just bring it, because we know the people are gonna have a need and that's beautiful to me,” said Favors. Michelle Favors, left, and Jeremy McCasland volunteered a day after a fire destroyed a Dallas apartment building and killed three people.

“It's overwhelming. It's humbling, and it just makes you know that there's really good things happening in our city and that people care,” said McCasland. In times of need, people often look for"the helpers.

" On Friday, that included 6-and-a-half-year-old Leighton, who was there with family to help others. Leighton’s dad, Matthew, said the moment reflected a family value he hopes will last. Leighton and Matthew Flaherty volunteered a day after a massive fire destroyed an Oak Cliff apartment building.

“One of our family values, 'Treat people the way you want to be treated. ' I think that really resonates, and I hope that carries on with him later in life because, yeah, we're all here just trying to do our best,” said Leighton's dad, Matthew Flaherty. One volunteer said the response showed what Oak Cliff is about: neighbors helping neighbors. He also said people do not have to wait for a tragic event to help someone in need.

Everyone can do something every day. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.





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