A Day of Mechanical Failures, Rude Service and Growing Frustration

The author recounts a disastrous Friday that began with a costly MOT failure and spiraled into a series of unpleasant encounters with retail staff, estate agents and restaurant workers, highlighting a pervasive decline in customer service and basic manners.

Friday turned into a marathon of frustration for me, beginning with my car's MOT. After an hour of waiting, the technician delivered a litany of failures: a leaking fuel hose, a faulty exhaust, worn brake pads and a tyre with a bulge.

I had invested £4,000 in the vehicle in December 2024 and fitted two new tyres, yet the garage told me it was now worth barely a thousand pounds, if that. With 120,000 miles on the clock and two decades of service, the car feels more like a relic than a reliable conveyance.

When I asked if they could at least investigate the problems and give me a quote, the staff replied that they had no space, did not repair engines and, crucially, that it was illegal for me to drive it. I pleaded for a courtesy car because I need to travel to the stables twice a day, but the answer was a flat no, and I was warned not to leave the vehicle unattended.

The whole scene was chaotic, with dozens of other motorists crowding the garage, each likely facing similar disappointments. The whole experience left me feeling stranded and exasperated, especially after having to evict a guest earlier that day who, despite possessing a car of his own, brought his own set of grievances and demands that added to my stress. The day continued to unravel as I navigated a series of petty confrontations in everyday services.

At my local country store, a young cashier barely acknowledged my presence, repeatedly asking if I wanted a membership instead of greeting me properly. I tried to inject a little humor, suggesting she say "Hello" or "Good morning," but she seemed on the verge of tears and fled the counter, leaving a colleague to serve me.

Later, at the Co‑op, a gruff cashier overcharged me by two pounds and, when I pointed it out, continued to ring up other customers without an apology, eventually slamming two‑pound coins onto the till with a resigned sigh. The self‑service tills at Lidl proved no better; the machine repeatedly failed to scan my items and the supervisor's curt reply was that I needed to learn how to use the equipment.

I responded with sarcasm, asking if he could also produce a 2,400‑word column for a national newspaper by 4 p.m., an obvious impossibility. These encounters left me questioning why customer‑service training is so neglected and why staff seem more inclined to dismiss rather than assist, fostering an environment where shoplifting might appear as a preferable alternative to enduring such indifference. Even beyond retail, my encounters with service providers remained fraught.

When a friend and I visited an estate agent to get a second opinion on a farm for sale, the agent brushed us off, claiming five other people had already located the property and suggesting we should know about "What Three Words" - a snobbish reference that only heightened my irritation. A nearby restaurant, which I doubt even has a functional kitchen, greeted patrons with a shouted "Any allergies?

" before demanding orders at the bar while staff lounged idly. And at a local artisanal wine shop, a condescending employee tried to educate me about uncorking a Portuguese sparkling wine, insisting I twist the bottle instead of the cork. I retorted that at least the wine would be less intoxicating if it were served flat, a comment that earned me a permanent ban from the establishment.

All these episodes together paint a bleak picture of a society increasingly indifferent to basic courtesy, leaving me to wonder whether the loss of civility is the most costly expense of all.





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