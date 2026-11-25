A former UDOT manager raises concerns about damaged guardrails and other safety features in Big Cottonwood Canyon, pointing to historical images that appear to show some problems dating back years.

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A former Utah Department of Transportation manager is raising concerns about damaged guardrails and other roadside safety features in Big Cottonwood Canyon, pointing to historical images that appear to show some problems dating back years.

Jayson Kesler, who spent about 15 years at UDOT working with sign and guardrail crews, contacted FOX 13 News after an earlier report about guardrails in Little Cottonwood Canyon. He invited a FOX 13 News crew into Big Cottonwood Canyon to show us what he believes are long-standing maintenance problems. One example was a torn guardrail that appears in Google Street View images dating back to 2014.

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Kesler also pointed out a damaged guardrail end treatment — a component designed to help manage a vehicle's impact — that appears intact in 2018 images but damaged by 2019. He said it remains damaged today. At another curve, a hazard marker also appears to have been missing for years. The historical images show how long the damage may have been visible.

They do not establish whether UDOT had documented the problems, assessed their severity or scheduled repairs. Kesler said the condition of the equipment matters because guardrails and their components are designed to work together as a safety system.

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“There are guidelines they have to follow,” Kesler said. “So follow the rules. I follow the rules of the road. If you’re going to maintain the roads and repair roads, then follow the rules.

” A father's effort to prevent another tragedy Kesler also helped bring Tennessee-based guardrail advocate Steve Eimers to Utah this summer. Eimers, known online as “The Guardrail Guy,” began investigating guardrail design and maintenance after his 17-year-old daughter, Hannah, was killed in a 2016 crash. Eimers said a guardrail went through Hannah's car, killing her. Since then, he has traveled around the country documenting guardrail concerns and pushing agencies to address safety problems.

During his Utah visit, Eimers said he was especially concerned about older guardrails in the state's canyons.

“What I was most concerned about in the state of Utah was the extraordinarily obsolete guardrails,” Eimers said, pointing to Big Cottonwood and Provo canyons. “I saw parts being re-used and Frankensteined. ” UDOT says barriers are inspected monthly UDOT roadway operations manager Jake Brown previously told FOX 13 News that the department inspects guardrails and other barriers every month. When crews find damage, it is added to a repair list.

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“We inspect the barriers monthly,” Brown said. “We look at guardrail and we get it on a list and we try to get it done as quickly as possible. ” FOX 13 News sent UDOT the Big Cottonwood Canyon locations Kesler identified and requested comment. The agency did not respond by deadline.

An app to track road hazards Kesler also helped develop Report 24/7, an app designed to let drivers report road hazards. The app identifies the location, sends the report to the government agency responsible for that road and allows users to track whether the problem has been addressed. Kesler said the goal is to make it easier for the public to report hazards and see what happens after a report is submitted. For Eimers, the work is personal.

He said he hopes finding and fixing problems will help prevent another family from experiencing what his did.

“I just want one more,” Eimers said. “Save one more, and then we’ll go for the next one. ” Recent Salt Lake County Stories