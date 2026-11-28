Kurt 'CyberGuy' Knutsson explains why stolen data can resurface years after a breach, plus tips on free credit freezes and password managers.

Tech billionaire plans 1,000-year floating city at seaJudge pauses FCC's early license review for Disney-owned ABC stationsThis is where the ‘cascade of failures’ begins: Paul MauroUS Army makes preparations ahead of lead azide stockpile detonation in IowaJustice Department cracks down on cyber scams as vulnerable Americans are targetedExpert provides ways to protect finances from cyber threats Cybercrime losses reached nearly $21 billion last year, prompting Kurt Knutsson to warn of increasingly sophisticated AI scams.

He joins 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to break down the FBI data, highlighting that investment fraud alone cost victims $8.65 billion. Knutsson hosts a free live class to teach families how to protect their money and secure accounts. Getting a data breach notice can be unsettling. You change your password, check your accounts and hope that's the end of it.

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But here's what I want you to understand. Just because the breach is over doesn't mean criminals are finished with your information. Stolen personal details can end up in the hands of different criminals, sometimes months or even years later. They can combine that information with other exposed records to try to access your accounts, trick you into sharing more personal details or evenin your name.