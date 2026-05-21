A Danish man arrested in Denmark for espionage, attempted participation in murder

A man, a Danish national identified as Ali S., was charged with espionage and attempted participation in murder after an Iranian intelligence agency tasked him with gathering information on the head of Germany's main Jewish group and three others with a view to carrying out attacks. The investigation involved the alleged accomplice, an Afghan national identified as Tawab M., who was also arrested in Denmark. Both were charged in the indictment by federal prosecutors at the Hamburg state court.

A man arrested last year in Denmark has been charged with espionage and attempted participation in murder after an Iranian intelligence agency tasked him with gathering information on the head of Germany's main Jewish group and three others with a view to carrying out attacks.

Authorities identified the suspect as Ali S., a Danish national, and an alleged accomplice as Tawab M., an Afghan national. Federal prosecutors filed an indictment against the pair at the Hamburg state court on May 7. Ali S. was charged with working as an agent for an intelligence service, acting as a secret agent for purposes of sabotage, and attempted participation in murder and arson. Tawab M. was charged with attempted participation in murder.

According to prosecutors, Ali S. was an agent for the intelligence service of Iran's Revolutionary Guard and had close contact with the Guard's expeditionary Quds Force. He was tasked with gathering information on head of Germany's Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, and on head of the German-Israeli Society, prominent former German lawmaker Volker Beck, as well as two Jewish grocers in Berlin whom they didn't identify.

The information he gathered was for the preparation of assassination and arson attacks in Germany. At the beginning of 2025, Ali S. scouted out various locations in Berlin and sought accomplices for attacks. He was in contact with Tawab M., who allegedly sought to procure a weapon for an unidentified third person and arrange for him to try to kill Beck. After Ali S. was arrested last year, Iran's ambassador was summoned to the German Foreign Ministry.

The Iranian Embassy at the time rejected what it called 'unfounded and dangerous allegations' of an apparent plan for an attack on Jewish facilities





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Iranian Espionage In Germany Ali S The Danish National Iranian Intelligence Agency Threat To Germany's Jews Suspect Charged Legal Proceedings

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