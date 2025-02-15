A Court of Thorns and Roses TV Adaptation Officially Dead

After four years of development, the highly anticipated A Court of Thorns and Roses TV series has been canceled by 20th Century Television. Despite initial enthusiasm and the involvement of author Sarah J. Maas, the project failed to find a new home after Hulu's disengagement. However, Maas plans to continue seeking a platform for her beloved series, fueled by the ongoing popularity of fantasy TV and the success of other adaptations that faced similar setbacks.

Despite the recent surge in popularity of fantasy TV adaptations, the long-awaited A Court of Thorns and Roses television series has stalled. The novel series, written by Sarah J. Maas, revolves around Feyre, a young woman who ventures into the enchanting faerie realm of Prythian. Feyre becomes entangled in a web of local conflicts while also navigating a passionate romance. The adaptation was initially announced in 2021 when 20th Century Television secured the rights for a Hulu show.

While initially partnering with Battlestar Galactica's Ronald D. Moore to develop the series alongside Maas, significant updates have been scarce since. Variety reports that the A Court of Thorns and Roses television adaptation has been officially shelved after four years of development at 20th Century Television. This news comes almost a year after reports surfaced that Hulu was no longer pursuing the project, but expressed hope that it could find a new home. Although it appears the project won't continue at 20th Century Television, sources indicate that author Sarah J. Maas will seek out new platforms for the book series rights after reclaiming them this summer.Given that it has been a year since Hulu's disengagement, it's not entirely surprising that 20th Century Television is no longer attempting to revive the A Court of Thorns and Roses adaptation. Beyond the difficulty in securing a new network, the studio already has a plethora of fantasy TV projects in various stages of development and production, ranging from the ongoing Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians to the long-awaited Eragon reboot. Although the four years of development at 20th Century Television represent a setback, it doesn't necessarily spell doom for the adaptation's future. Maas has been diligently working on the sixth installment of the A Court of Thorns and Roses series, confirming in January 2024 that it would be her next priority. Furthermore, with reports stating her determination to continue pursuing an adaptation, it's evident that the show won't fade away entirely.A glimmer of hope for fans lies in the current boom of fantasy television. Following HBO's success with Game of Thrones, numerous networks and streaming platforms have attempted to replicate its success, including HBO's various prequels, Netflix's The Witcher, and Prime Video's The Wheel of Time and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. With Netflix nearing the conclusion of its Andrzej Sapkowski-based series, the platform might consider exploring Maas's captivating franchise.Although the cancellation may be disappointing in the immediate sense, there are numerous precedents for why A Court of Thorns and Roses will eventually grace our screens. Beyond the ongoing fantasy television surge, several fantasy adaptations have found new life after changing studios. A notable example is the Children of Blood and Bone film, which transitioned from Disney to Paramount Pictures. If Maas can secure a studio as enthusiastic about bringing her works to life as Paramount was for Children of Blood and Bone, her franchise could flourish in a new environment.





