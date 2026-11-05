A Couple of Lies Tops Netflix Global Charts as New Psychological Thriller

Swedish series A Couple of Lies dominates Netflix global rankings immediately after its October 30 release, surpassing major rivals like Lupin and Blood Sacrifice in viewership metrics.

The Swedish psychological thriller series A Couple of Lies has secured the number one position on Netflix's global Top 10 TV Shows chart following its debut. Released on October 30, the four-episode series rapidly ascended the streaming platform's rankings to become the most-watched program worldwide at the time of reporting. This success highlights Netflix's continued dominance in the thriller genre, joining other recent hits like His & Hers and Jo Nesbo's Detective Hole.

Global Chart Dominance and Viewership Metrics

According to data tracked by FlixPatrol, the series is currently trending across eighty countries, establishing itself as a major international hit shortly after its premiere. In thirty-three of these nations, including Argentina, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Germany, Norway, Spain, and Sweden, the show holds the top spot on the local charts. This widespread appeal demonstrates a strong global appetite for Scandinavian crime dramas and psychological mysteries.

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Inside the United States market, the series ranks as the eighth most-watched TV show on Netflix. Its performance places it above several high-profile competitors, including the returning crime series Lupin, the documentary The One About Matthew Perry, the rom-com Nobody Wants This, and the medical thriller Doctor X: Mafia in White. This ranking indicates a significant shift in viewer preferences toward darker, suspense-driven content over lighter genres.

Cast Star Power and Genre Connections

The lead role is portrayed by Jakob Oftebro, an actor with a growing reputation on the platform. Oftebro previously starred in Blood Sacrifice, a Netflix crime thriller released in August that topped the Non-English TV Shows chart with seven million views in its debut week. His presence in A Couple of Lies adds to his status as a key talent in the thriller space, drawing in audiences familiar with his previous work.

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Supporting the narrative is Frida Gustavsson, known globally for her role as Freydís Eiríksdóttir in all three seasons of Vikings: Valhalla. The cast also features Emma Appleton, who gained recognition for her role as Renfri opposite Henry Cavill in The Witcher. These established names contribute to the series' credibility and attract fans of their respective franchises.

Comparison to 2026 Streaming Successes

The 2026 slate for Netflix has already included several notable successes in the mystery and thriller categories. The Duffer Brothers, creators of Stranger Things, produced Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen as an executive producer, adding to the platform's deep well of psychological thrillers. This year has also seen hits like You, Mindhunter, and Baby Reindeer remain culturally relevant, setting a high bar for new entries.

When comparing early metrics, A Couple of Lies started with eight million views, landing at number eight on the global charts. While this initial debut was lower than Blood Sacrifice's seven million view opening, the show's momentum has clearly accelerated. The series benefits from the platform's binge-watching model, allowing viewers to consume multiple episodes in quick succession and drive engagement metrics higher.

FUTURE PROJECTIONS AND MARKET IMPACT

Industry analysts note that the series' ability to climb from a modest opening to the number one spot indicates strong word-of-mouth promotion. The show stands alongside other recent breakthroughs like His & Hers and I Will Find You, which have both broken into Netflix's all-time viewing charts. The trajectory of A Couple of Lies suggests it may achieve similar longevity.

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As the series continues to gain traction, it reinforces Netflix's strategy of investing in foreign language content with universal appeal. The success of Swedish productions like this one, alongside previous hits, validates the platform's global distribution network. Viewers can expect the series to maintain its high ranking in the coming weeks as new viewers discover the plot twists and character dynamics.