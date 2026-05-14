A Couple in Their Late 40s Gives Up Home and Possessions to Travel the World in a Campervan

Kath Cross, 49, and Stuart Hall, 48, have toured 15 countries in their small van, giving up their home and possessions to travel the world in a campervan for just £30 a day. They have driven over 25,000 miles through the Sahara desert, Europe, and Scotland in their 7.5m Mercedes Sprinter.

Kath Cross , 49, and Stuart Hall , 48, have toured 15 countries in their small van. They gave up their home and possessions to travel the world in a campervan for just £30 a day.

Kath stopped paying rent four years ago and sold her possessions to embark on a 'lifelong dream' of travelling the world with Stuart. They have driven over 25,000 miles through the Sahara desert, Europe, and Scotland in their 7.5m Mercedes Sprinter. Kath and Stuart first met in 2021 at a walking group and bonded over their shared love of nature and the outdoors.

Kath's successful business online and Stuart's work as a truck driver help them generate a steady monthly income while travelling. Despite spending more than half of their budget on fuel, they don't live like they are on holiday and mostly cook in the van. They have driven 3,000 miles to Denmark and back, 7,000 miles around Spain and Portugal, 2,000 miles to Scotland, and 8,000 miles to the Sahara in their van





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Campervan Traveling Sahara Desert Europe Scotland Kath Cross Stuart Hall Rent Business Truck Driver

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