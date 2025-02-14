A Correspondence Tainted by Regret: Unraveling the Letters Between Janet Malcolm and Jeffrey Eissler

This article delves into the passionate and ultimately fraught correspondence between journalist Janet Malcolm and literary critic Jeffrey Eissler. Through their letters, we witness the development of a deep connection that was both exhilarating and fraught with tension. However, the publication of Malcolm's article featuring Eissler ultimately led to their relationship's demise, leaving behind a poignant tale of love, betrayal, and the complexities of journalistic ethics.

Their bond began with evening conversations, often held at Eissler's apartment. Eissler expressed his growing sense of ease, remarking, 'I am less and less aware that you are working for a publication.' He observed that their exchanges felt remarkably free, a rarity he cherished. 'It's so rare that one feels free to talk more or less without inhibition to somebody and has the feeling the other party does the same,' he wrote.

Eissler found the connection deeply enriching, declaring the 'event' to be significant. Malcolm seemed equally captivated, confessing, 'I would frankly rather give up the whole project than cause you distress.' Her letters were a vibrant tapestry woven with exuberance, tenderness, and playful mischief.In one anecdote, she recounted Masson's overnight stay at her home. Upon descending for breakfast, Masson criticized one of Eissler's books. Malcolm then pondered her motives for sharing this information, admitting, 'How perverse we all are! The last thing in the world I would have wanted was to give you cause 'to complain' about me.' Both Eissler and Malcolm grappled with the implications of their increasingly personal correspondence. Eissler wrote, 'Your mind is too penetrating for my liking,' later expressing his internal conflict, 'I shall have to make an unpleasant decision during the next few hours or days, namely whether I should continue to write you letters of this kind.' Yet, he ultimately decided to continue, albeit with limitations.'The gods do not grant us joy for a long time, they are right we get so quickly spoiled,' he wrote. However, Malcolm harbored anxieties about their connection. Shortly before the publication of her article, she confided in Eissler, 'I am in a terrible bind about this. Although the piece is what brought us together, I fear that it is what will tear us apart.' Despite her fears, Eissler offered reassurance, stating, 'Even if you wrote about me in a 'mildly evil way, I still would think of you with gratitude and appreciation in my heart.' Malcolm's article, published in late 1983, painted a complex portrait of Eissler, highlighting both his brilliance and his flaws. A few weeks after the article's release, Eissler returned a book by Jorge Luis Borges that Malcolm had gifted him. 'Should I interpret the return of my book as a tidying up of loose ends at the end of a relationship, or should I see it as a sign of your continuing friendliness and good will?' she inquired in a letter. Eissler's subsequent response indicated the former interpretation was more accurate. Four days later, he revealed his dismay at certain revelations from her piece, stating, 'I decided to terminate our relationship.'Malcolm, in turn, informed Eissler that she had publicly defended him against accusations of moral lapses, a gesture she had not intended to disclose. 'Your harsh and implacable letter has made me feel somewhat bitter, and caused me to wonder whether my loyalty to you isn't a little ridiculous,' she wrote. Analyzing their letters, one might perceive glimpses of secrets about Malcolm's reporting, perhaps even a previously undisclosed romantic entanglement. However, it became apparent that Malcolm had already articulated these sentiments in her own writing. 'A correspondence is a kind of love affair . . . tinged by a subtle but palpable eroticism,' she penned in 'The Journalist and the Murderer,' published six years later. 'It is with our own epistolary persona that we fall in love, rather than with that of our pen pal.





