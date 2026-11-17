Two 20-somethings named Jack meet at a summer internship, and nothing is ever the same for either.

“Tiger’s Mouth,” the latest book out from Jenna Bush Hager’s Thousand Voices x Random House Publishing Group, is the story of a charged friendship. Jack Chen and Jack Owens meet at an internship and nearly immediately recognize each wants what the other has.

“In every relationship, whether it’s romantic or platonic, or professional, there’s a power balance. You hope it’s somewhat equal but often it’s not, and if it’s not, what then? ” author Lucy Tan tells TODAY.com. Tan’s first novel, “What We Were Promised,” was a family epic set in Shanghai.

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Her sophomore novel opens on the two Jacks crossing path one summer during a New York internship. Jack Owens may be the son of the company’s billionaire founder, but he lacks his father’s ambition, and also struggles with depression. Jack Chen, on the other hand, comes from a family of caterers. Growing up, he studied rich kids and learned to act more like them to build a life like theirs.

When he finesses his way into a prestigious internship meant for Columbia graduate students, Chen is ready to fake his way through everything.

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“The characters we meet have entirely different lives but they both make each other feel seen,” Jenna says. Tan, a Seattle bookseller, was inspired by a past personal friendship that had a complicated power dynamic. The questions that it raised drew her to write about privilege and interpersonal dynamics. These tensions play out in the the two Jacks’ friendship.

Chen longs for access to the resources and opportunities that Owens had growing up, while Owens longs for the love and care that Chen experienced. Betrayal ends up driving the men apart, but their careers keep them in the same circle, where they compete like opponents in their favorite board game, Go. Tan brings these men on a journey through platonic love and resentment, traversing the finite and abstract aspects of the world.

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