A Complete Unknown Joins Chalamet's Six Blockbuster Movies on HBO Max 2026

Timothée Chalamet's biopic, A Complete Unknown, is set to debut on HBO Max on May 27, 2026, marking the sixth Chalamet-led film currently on the service. The film's arrival is expected to be among the most anticipated releases of the month, with Max kicking-off the month with the streaming debut of Margot Robbie's 'Wuthering Heights' and featuring the streaming debut of Charli xcx's 'The Moment'. Chalamet's previous films on HBO Max, such as 'Call Me By Your Name', 'Dune: Part One', and 'Dune: Part Two', have been popular among audiences, earning him critical and popular praise and impressive viewing numbers. 'A Complete Unknown' is set to join these blockbusters, with Chalamet being one of HBO Max's most subscribed-to stars.

Timothée Chalamet is rapidly rising into eternal Hollywood stardom, becoming a decorated leading man. Chalamet's top films of the past few years consistently receive mass attention in movie theaters, at awards ceremonies, and on streaming services.

A Complete Unknown, Chalamet's 2024 film, depicts Bob Dylan's tumultuous rise to greatness in the 1960s New York music scene. The film received positive reviews and earned eight Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture and Actor in a Leading Role. Despite losing each category to other top films, A Complete Unknown proved popular among audiences, grossing $75 million at the U.S. box office and $140.5 million worldwide.

Following its theatrical premiere and release on VOD, A Complete Unknown released on streaming on Hulu and has since maintained steady viewership. The Academy Award-nominated A Complete Unknown enters HBO Max on May 27, 2026, among six other Chalamet-led blockbusters. It is expected to top the streamer's charts and be the most streamed movie during its first week on HBO Max





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