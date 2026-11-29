Don’t want some creep filming you with smart glasses? You’re not alone. From the US to Australia, businesses and other institutions are restricting the use of smart glasses like Ray-Ban Meta specs.

Over the last year, as millions of Meta’s glasses have been sold, the technology has had a partial rebound from the early 2010’s “working on augmented reality specs.

However, wearing a small camera on your face—which only alerts people that you’re recording with a flashing light—has not become any less controversial over the years.on smart glasses.

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“Governments and lawmakers need to take this seriously because they haven’t really thought about the end situation,” says Liz Hunter, who started a Stop Smart Glasses campaign in the UK. “What will the world look like when we are all spying on each other, when we’re all filming content all the time and that content is sensitive and people have not given their permission?