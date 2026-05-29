A Common Blood Pressure Drug Boosts Lifespan And Slows Aging in Animals

The drug rilmenidine is usually taken to treat hypertension, but its powers appear to go far beyond that.

In fact, research shows rilmenidine can slow aging in worms – an effect that, if it translates to humans, could one day help us live longer and stay healthier in old age.

Rilmenidine appears to mimic the effects of caloric restriction on a cellular level, and reducing available energy while maintaining nutrition has been shown to extend lifespans Finding ways to achieve the same benefits without the costs of extreme calorie cutting could lead to new ways to improve health in old age. – lived longer and presented higher measures in a variety of health markers in the same way as restricting calories, as the scientists had hoped.said molecular biogerontologist João Pedro Magalhãesworm is a favorite for studies, because many of its genes have similarities to counterparts in our genome.

Yet in spite of these similarities, it is still a rather distant relation to humans. Further tests showed that gene activity associated with caloric restriction could be seen in the kidney and liver tissues of mice treated with rilmenidine. Another discovery was that a biological signaling receptor called nish-1 was crucial in the effectiveness of rilmenidine.

This particular chemical structure could be targeted in future attempts to improve lifespan and "Critically, rescuing the nish-1 receptor reinstated the increase in lifespan upon treatment with rilmenidine.

" Low-calorie diets are hard to follow and come with a variety of side effects, such as hair thinning, dizziness, and brittle bones. It's early days still, but the thinking is that this hypertension drug could confer the same benefits as a low-calorie diet while being easier on the body.

"This research presents a novel case for rilmenidine to be considered a potential calorie restriction mimetic through its prolongevity and health preserving effects," the authors What makes rilmenidine a promising candidate as an anti-aging drug is that it can be taken orally, it's already widely prescribed, and its side effects are rare and relatively mild . Scientists in the US and Germany analyzed data from a long-term US study of postmenopausal women.

Records on 438 people were picked out – half of whom took metformin to treat Those in the metformin group were calculated to have a 30 percent lower risk of dying before the age of 90 than those in the sulfonylurea group. The study can't demonstrate cause and effect like a randomized controlled trial , because the participants weren't randomly assigned to one treatment or the other – rather, they were following professional medical advice.

What's more, there wasn't a A key strength was the average follow-up period of 14 to 15 years, extending far beyond the length a standard RCT would be able to. That's important to understand how any intervention impacts lifespan. We'll need a lot more research to figure out if rilmenidine might also work as an anti-aging drug for humans, but the early signs in worms and mice are promising.

Scientists now know more about what rilmenidine can do, and how it operates. Big breakthroughs. Bold ideas. Straight to your inbox.





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