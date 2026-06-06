A Comeback to Savor, a Finish to Forget: Wemby and the Spurs Let Game 2 of the NBA Finals Get Away

Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs staged a remarkable fourth-quarter comeback against the New York Knicks in Game 2 of the NBA Finals, only to suffer a heartbreaking 105-104 loss after a late defensive breakdown. Wembanyama blamed himself for the defeat.

The San Antonio Spurs experienced a devastating collapse in Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the New York Knicks , losing 105-104 after blowing a late lead.

Victor Wembanyama, the unanimous Defensive Player of the Year, shouldered the blame for the defeat. The Spurs had mounted an incredible fourth-quarter comeback, erasing a 14-point deficit with a 14-0 run to tie the game. Wembanyama then converted a three-point play with under a minute left to give San Antonio a one-point lead.

However, on the final possession, Knicks guard Jalen Brunson hit a contested jumper from 16 feet with 5.2 seconds remaining, regaining the lead for New York. The Spurs had one last chance, but Wembanyama's potential game-winning shot was off the mark as time expired. The loss puts the Spurs in a 2-0 series hole as the Finals shift to New York. The fourth quarter was a microcosm of the Spurs' season: resilience mixed with costly mistakes.

After trailing by 14 midway through the period, San Antonio's defense stiffened, forcing turnovers and converting them into fast-break points. De'Aaron Fox and Stephon Castle provided crucial scoring, while Wembanyama anchored the defensive effort with blocks and altered shots. The 14-0 run was capped by a Wembanyama dunk that brought the crowd to its feet. When he later completed the three-point play, it seemed the momentum had fully swung.

But on the defensive end, Wembanyama switched onto Brunson, who used a screen to create space and knocked down the mid-range jumper over the outstretched arms of the 7-foot-4 star. Wembanyama admitted after the game that he should have closed out harder or switched earlier, saying, 'I let my team down. I have to be better in those moments.

' The loss overshadowed an otherwise stellar performance from Wembanyama, who finished with 33 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks. He was dominant on both ends, but the final play will be the lasting image. The Knicks, led by Brunson's 28 points and 10 assists, showed composure down the stretch. For the Spurs, the road ahead is daunting.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit in the NBA playoffs, let alone the Finals. Coach Gregg Popovich emphasized the need for collective improvement, noting that Game 2 was a missed opportunity. The series now moves to Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks have been formidable. The Spurs must win Game 3 to avoid an insurmountable hole.

Wembanyama, still only 22, will have to channel his frustration into a bounce-back effort. The talent is undeniable, but the lesson from Game 2 is that even the best young star must learn to close out games under pressure. The Spurs believe in their future, but the present is slipping away





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