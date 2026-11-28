A scan of Niko Pitinii's heart, lungs and stomach found a rare brain tumor.

Niko Pitinii, a communications major at the University of Pittsburgh, had been excited to celebrate his 21st birthday with family in Las Vegas. But when the trip finally came, all he could do was sleep.

It was the first sign that something was wrong. In the weeks that followed, Pitinii battled severe fatigue. He lost weight rapidly. One day, he fainted in the shower.

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When he went to the emergency room, bloodwork showed nothing alarming and he chalked the episode up to the steam and hot water. He tried to focus on daily life: He was juggling classes and working as the student equipment manager for the Pittsburgh Panthers, his school's football team.