A coalition sues to block Kentucky’s new 14.25% prediction markets tax

A coalition including Kalshi, Crypto.com, and Polymarket has filed a lawsuit against Kentucky's new excise tax on prediction markets.

Ukraine hits fuel supplies to Crimea, sparking a fuel crisis on the Russian-held peninsulaSuspect in Midland, Texas, shooting had fired at a police officer days earlier, officials sayLIVE US is up 3-0 against Paraguay at halftime in World Cup openerDavid Hockney, iconic British artist known for his colorful landscapes and pool scenes, dies at 88AP Entertainment WireViral phenomenon in Argentina has young people identifying themselves as animalsRaccoon goes on drunken rampage in Virginia liquor store and passes out on bathroom floorOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyEl Nino is here and scientists fear it'll be big, bad and costly with heat, floods, droughts, firesToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionJuez niega al Centro Kennedy pausar fallo que ordena retirar el nombre de Trump del edificio

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAds in New York must now label AI-generated 'synthetic performers'How to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteAs UFOs go mainstream, the jury is out on what the existence of alien life might mean for religionJuez niega al Centro Kennedy pausar fallo que ordena retirar el nombre de Trump del edificio





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