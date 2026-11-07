A church chili cook-off brought first responders together for a bigger mission

A chili cook-off helped raise money for Rescue Hill of Arlington, supporting survivors of human trafficking.

Chili, fire trucks and a community coming together for a meaningful cause! St. Peter & St. Paul Anglican Church of Arlington hosted its fourth annual Chili Cook-Off and Touch-a-Truck event, raising money for Rescue Hill of Arlington, an organization that helps survivors of human trafficking.

St. Peter & St. Paul Anglican Church of Arlington hosted its fourth annual Chili Cook-Off and Touch-a-Truck event, with proceeds benefiting Rescue Hill of Arlington, an organization that helps survivors of human trafficking. The church partnered with the Arlington Police Department for the cook-off. The Arlington and Pantego fire departments also participated, giving attendees an opportunity to see fire trucks up close. Beyond raising money, church leaders said the event was designed to strengthen connections with the surrounding community.

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They described the gathering as an opportunity to move beyond the church's stained-glass building and into the community, sharing the transformative message of the Gospel. The annual celebration combined food, community engagement and support for survivors of human trafficking.