A Christmas Carol returns to the Wyly Theatre through Dec. 27. Donations to North Texas Food Bank are collected after shows and matched up to $10,000.

The Dallas Theater Center brings back its holiday tradition at the Wyly Theatre in the Dallas Arts District through Dec. 27.. A Christmas Carol , based on Charles Dickens’ novel and adapted for the stage by Dallas Theater Center Executive Director Kevin Moriarty, returns to the Dallas Theater Center for the holidays.

The 90-minute show runs through Dec. 27 at the Wyly Theatre in the Dallas Arts District. Ebenezer Scrooge, the literary world’s most famous Christmas curmudgeon, is haunted on Christmas Eve by three ghosts: the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future. This festive haunting leads to a transformation, proving the redemptive power of the holiday spirit.since 1969 and for nearly 20 years, the theater company has partnered with North Texas Food Bank .

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In that time, the partnership has raised $966,736 through the annual food and fund drive at performances. Patrons can contribute to the cause by donating canned goods at designated drop-off locations in the Wyly Theatre lobby. Cast members will also collect monetary donations after each performance, with 100% of the funds raised benefiting the North Texas Food Bank’s efforts to provide nutritious meals to those in need.