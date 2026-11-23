Geely sent its Lynk & Co 07 GT off a cliff at 43 mph to prove its safety. The wagon flipped several times, yet all four of its doors still opened.

with the nearly 3,000-horsepower U9 Xtreme, hitting 312.66 mph . Fellow Chinese brand Geely is promoting its new Lynk & Co 07 GT in an equally dramatic way: by driving it off a cliff to prove how strong and safe it is.

Just like, 07 GT owners shouldn't attempt to replicate this stunt. The wild crash test was performed using a production model in Zhangjiakou, China. In the video, the car drives off a ramp at 43 mph over the edge of a cliff before soaring through the air and landing nose-first into the dirt. It bounces and flips multiple times before finally coming to a rest on its wheels.

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The video ends with all four of the 07 GT's doors being opened without issue. Remarkably, the side windows and windshield appear to have remained intact, and while the glass roof cracked, it didn't cave in. Geely also says the car's side-curtain airbags held pressure for more than six seconds. Obviously, had Geely sent more than one 07 GT off the cliff, it would have been virtually impossible to replicate these results perfectly.

It's also highly unlikely that any 07 GT owners will find themselves soaring off the edge of a cliff and putting the car's safety systems to the test quite like this. Nevertheless, the video could reassure them that they'll be safe while behind the wheel in even the most brutal of crashes, though the vehicle has yet to be independently crash-tested.version of the regular 07 and recently made its European debut in Paris ahead of a planned launch there.

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It's the first wagon from the Lynk & Co brand and has a sharp and aggressive shape with dramatic headlights, taillights, and even an available aero kit for some added sportiness. Powering the 07 GT is the brand's EM-P hybrid powertrain. It uses a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder with two electric motors and a 28.3-kWh battery pack. All up, the 07 GT has 530 hp and 564 pound-feet of torque, giving it the performance to match the looks.

European prices have yet to be announced. In the ongoing battle for most dramatic car safety demo, Lynk & Co has decided to launch a 07 GT off the end of a runway and over a cliff. It went well.