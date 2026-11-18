A little girl witnesses a sexual assault, then its legal and emotional fallout, in the sobering and mesmerizing Sundance winner Josephine.

has helped define what sexual assault and its legal aftermath looks like on-screen. As silly as the series can get, its headline-confronting plots have long toed the line between tantalizingly scandalous and genuinely sobering, using a familiar narrative structure to nudge the primetime public closer to looking uncomfortable truths in the face.

, neither do we. There’s nothing pleasant about the film where an eight-year-old girl interrupts a rape while jogging in Golden Gate Park, and is forever changed by the emotional and legal repercussions from witnessing this violent crime. Yet, writer-director Beth de Araújo makes this devastation into gripping drama—though it works better as a child’s-eye look at trauma and the court system than as a domestic portrait..

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The premise is based on an event from de Araújo’s childhood, which might explain why the fallout affecting Josephine is more resonant and nuanced than that plaguing her parents, meathead Damien and the more thoughtful Claire . Since the entire film is translated through Josephine’s perspective, from the height of Greta Zozula’s camera to the nightmarish manifestations of fear that pop up during her daily life, the engrossing tale elegantly weaves larger social questions into the fabric of childhood.

It also offers an explanation for the sometimes-clunky binary of her parents’ responses: Damien, who was out jogging with Josephine and helped chase down the perpetrator, retreats to macho defensiveness while Claire refuses to let her softer approach paper over the reality that women must deal with. Self-defense classes and violent fantasizing only go so far. You cannot out-prepare the patriarchy.

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These two offer their opposing answers to Josephine’s questions, which pertain to everything from her personal safety to her understanding of physical intimacy, but this is something Josephine must process on her own. She does so in a handful of schoolyard vignettes and household fits, held up by two showstopping bookends: The opening attack, and her closing courtroom testimony.

The former is as unflinching and painful as the latter, though it swaps the sensory details of an unshakeable memory for the virtuosic camerawork of an endlessly tense single take. When Josephine prepares for her morning run, it’s captured in sound, darkness, and texture. It’s in the light breaking in from behind her rising garage door, in the damp crisp grapes she hands her dad, in the soft glow of the streetlights in the early morning mist.

When she and her father traverse the San Francisco hills, ominously splitting up as they enter the park, it’s all so quietly specific and unremarkable that it immediately feels off. The attack itself is similarly unvarnished and blunt. The survivor screams and kicks; her attacker , his bright fratty polo conspicuously impudent, wrestles her down, pathetic and brutal. Josephine, from her vantage atop a hill overlooking the park’s brutalist restroom, is stunned.

Eventually, dazed, she wanders closer, making eye contact with victim and rapist alike.

‘s larger themes. It’s entirely believable that the cops seem to resent the whole situation, and that McCarthy’s character is mostly ignored, left to punch her own thighs in rueful frustration, in favor of chasing down the bad guy. It feels right that it’s the attacker who becomes the lasting image of the movie, literally haunting Josephine across multiple homes. The first time Ettinger’s specter turns up, it’s a jump scare.

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Then, thanks to some clever shot designs—where the camera rotates around and around, mimicking Josephine’s attention span while plot details unfurl around the case—he becomes a frightening fixture in the family’s life, unseen but ever-present. He becomes a terrifying human weapon, his teal top acting as a trigger for the audience alongside Josephine. But all this smart staging would be for nothing without Reeves’ hard stare and well-furrowed brow.

Her delivery of all the expected lines and curiosities are winningly natural, while her sourness and rebellion stemming from this shock are accompanied by a pitch-perfect petulance. She’s in every moment of the film and she’s an incredible discovery, shouldering the heavy role with a deadly side-eye and an amazing ability with silence. This is never better than in the mic-drop courtroom scene, its long single handheld take capturing the confrontation between child and criminal.

Like the opening scene, it is simultaneously harrowingly grounded and loftily critical, encompassing the matter at hand and the systems surrounding it. Araújo’s script enables this, because, when it’s doing less obvious work than in the broad speeches from Tatum and Chan , it coaxes us along the path of Josephine’s thought processes. From her distrust of men and physical contact to her gravitation towards weapons, we’re swept up in this child’s head-spinning inner life.

At its best, Miles Ross’ unsettling score, punctuating its vocal-influenced drones and clock-like beats with electronic melodies, hastens the current without becoming overbearing.does lose some of its confidence along the way, succumbing to a more hand-holding impulse in both some on-the-nose dialogue and in its refusal to come to a tighter conclusion. Yet, while this may give audiences ample time to dry their tears, it doesn’t sap any of the strength from‘s anger.

Its immersion into one girl’s worldview, warped by mundane evil, is just as sharp and engrossing as its reckoning with the pain and indignity that is inseparable from the justice system at large, forced upon load-bearing women and Omelasian children.