The Westminster day was a slow but engrossing affair, with long stretches of inactivity punctuated by exciting developments. The resignation of Wes Streeting, the potential moves of Wes Streeting, and the fate of the nasal knight were all part of the chess game unfolding. The contest for the leadership was now triggered, with Cabinet ministers and Rachel Reeves preparing to see the PM one by one to urge him to concede.

The Westminster day was slow but engrossing, with long stretches of inactivity punctuated by exciting developments. The King's return to his place, the potential moves of Wes Streeting , and the fate of the nasal knight were all part of the chess game unfolding.

The resignation of Wes Streeting, two pages long and topped and tailed in a hand reminiscent of Princess Diana's, was the final blow to the Prime Minister. The contest for the leadership was now triggered, with Cabinet ministers and Rachel Reeves preparing to see the PM one by one to urge him to concede. Al Carns, the junior defence minister, expressed his confidence in his chances, while Sir Keir's supporters believed they had his knackers in a wrench.

The skies darkened with a thunderstorm, adding an air of drama to the day





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Westminster Day Chess Game Wes Streeting Leadership Election Cabinet Ministers Rachel Reeves Al Carns Royal Marine Leadership Contest Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Property Taxes Haitch MRC Portcullis House Big Ben Glass-Roofed Atrium Tannoy Announcements Flight Delays Easyjet Portcullis House Big Ben Glass-Roofed Atrium Tannoy Announcements Flight Delays Easyjet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Property Taxes Haitch MRC Portcullis House Big Ben Glass-Roofed Atrium Tannoy Announcements Flight Delays Easyjet Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer Angela Rayner Property Taxes Haitch MRC Portcullis House Big Ben Glass-Roofed Atrium Tannoy Announcements Flight Delays Easyjet

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