A Castaway's Paradise: Eco-Living on a Sinking Island in Tuvalu

A travel writer experiences the unique blend of isolation and comfort at Afelita Island Resort in Tuvalu, a solar-powered eco farm reminiscent of the movie 'Cast Away' but with modern amenities, as the nation faces the threat of rising sea levels.

Tom Hanks and Wilson the volleyball wish they could have lived like this on their island. Similar to the setting of the 2000 film Cast Away, emerald-green palm trees, laden with round coconuts, sway gently in a warm breeze.

Roaring, whitecapped waves roll into and pound the rocky shore on one side of the island, throwing up huge logs and other pieces of detritus - which sometimes includes wreckage from ships going as far back as World War II. The island's other side is the opposite: a wide beach with white sand, as soft under the feet as walking across cotton balls or a powder puff, gently slopes into a glass-smooth lagoon.

The jacuzzi-warm water is so clear that little rainbow-coloured fish, underwater plants and coral reefs are clearly visible. But while Hanks' character struggled to survive, I am at no such risk on this self-sustaining island, which happens to be a solar-powered eco farm. I am also on this tropical island in Tuvalu - called Mulitefala - by choice.

North of Fiji, and about halfway between Australia and Hawaii, Tuvalu is among the world's least-visited countries, receiving fewer than 4,000 overseas visitors per year. It is also sinking: much of the country will be underwater by 2050, according to NASA- and 95% could be below the waves by the end of this century. Many Tuvaluans have left - there is even a special visa for Tuvaluans to migrate to Australia. Yet getting here is straightforward.

Departing from my home of Wellington, New Zealand, I am able to reach Funafuti, Tuvalu's capital and largest settlement (which got the nation's first ATM in 2025), after a stopover in Fiji, flying with Fiji Airways the whole way. Our destination comes into view after a barely 10-minute ride and Afelita Island Resort already seems an ideal place to become marooned. The small resort and garden-filled, jungle-esque island can be walked around in five to ten minutes.

With only about 10,000 people and so few tourists, there aren't many lodgings, much less high-end resorts. But as we bounce atop shimmering blue water under a sapphire sky on a little motorboat - kicking up enough spray it is impossible to see the main atoll behind us and literally tasting the salt in the air - and our destination comes into view after a barely 10-minute ride, Afelita Island Resort already seems an ideal place to become marooned.

'We are just like castaways, in a way,' jokes Afelee Falema Pita. Afelee, a former US and UN Ambassador (there is a picture in the kitchen of him and his family meeting Barack Obama at the White House), started Afelita's in 2006.

'Afelita's' is a combination of his and wife Alita's names. The small resort and garden-filled, jungle-esque island can be walked around in five to ten minutes. But with good food, large rooms with soft queen beds, and 5G Wi-Fi provided by Starlink, there is a light-hearted feeling to the isolation.

Then you have the resident island animals - a big, brown dog Napi ('Nah-pee'), a mostly black cat called Lucia, and a striped one I name 'Aro' after the area of Wellington (Te Aro) I live in, and who enjoys stealing fish and using palm trees as scratching posts. It is more like the 1960s American sitcom 'Gilligan's Island' or Jules Verne's novel Two Years' Vacation than other 'castaway' media, such as the 'Lost' TV series of the 2000s, the famously dark Lord of the Flies, or indeed 'Cast Away'.

I also find there is plenty to do. The water on the lagoon side is so clear I don't need to dip my head underwater to see the colourful fish - some of which are smaller than my fingernail, while others are almost bigger than me. But when I do submerge myself, it is like peeking at another, intensely blue world. Turtles, I am told, can also sometimes be seen, though I fail to spot any.

One of my favourite activities is simply sitting back against a palm tree to read. Feeling the breeze and occasionally looking up to watch the huge waves crash over the outlying reef on the island's ocean side, there is a soundtrack akin to constant, rolling thunder. I realise how the building-sized waves could feel like a watery cage without the right equipment to get past them. Leaves rustling in the wind are also a regular sound.

So, too is the clucking of chickens and oinking of pigs. The resort's self-sufficiency is impressive: solar panels power the entire island, and food is grown on-site or sourced from local fishermen. Meals are a highlight, with fresh fish, tropical fruits, and traditional Tuvaluan dishes prepared by Afelee himself. The experience is a unique blend of luxury and simplicity, where you can disconnect from the world yet still enjoy modern comforts.

The isolation here is not loneliness but a chance to reflect, to live like a castaway without the hardship. As the sun sets, painting the sky in shades of orange and pink, I feel a profound peace. This is a place where time slows down, where the worries of the modern world fade away, and where you can truly appreciate the beauty of nature. Tuvalu may be sinking, but for now, these islands offer a paradise that feels timeless.

The visit to Mulitefala and Afelita Island Resort is a reminder of what is precious: simplicity, connection to nature, and the warmth of human hospitality. I leave with a sense of gratitude and a deeper understanding of the fragility of our planet. The memory of this trip will stay with me forever, a perfect escape from the noise of daily life





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