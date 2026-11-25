Keep your head toasty.

wrote in her review of Gap’s affordable, cashmerelike proprietary fabric back in 2024. The cotton-nylon material, which is extremely soft and supremely easy to care for, is still a favorite for many Strategist staffers to this day.

Our resident devotees say it’s durable and non-flimsy and never feels too bulky or heavy, whether it’s in a colorful. Of all the CashSoft permutations, the winter-ready drawcord hood is what’s on our wish lists. (Lead editor Lauren Levy owns itis $22, which is still a great price. Just don’t wait too long to get your on-sale CashSoft — it does sell out!is designed to surface useful, expert recommendations for things to buy across the vast e-commerce landscape.

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