On Sept. 15, ICE removed the names of detainees with final removal orders from its public locator. This affects thousands of people who have been arrested and booked into ICE detention.

For nearly two months, Immigration and Customs Enforcement held Dr. Ann Lawani, a California nurse and professor who holds a Ph. D. in nursing and taught at the University of San Francisco, more than 2,000 miles from her home, in a Louisiana immigration detention center.

ICE arrested the 39-year-old during a targeted enforcement operation in Lodi, California, on Sept. 16. For days afterward, her family couldn't find her. The agency eventually transferred Lawani to a facility in Louisiana, where she contacted her brother. Before then, her family and colleagues said they couldn't locate her because she wasn't listed in the government's online detainee locator.

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A day before her arrest, on Sept. 15, ICE quietly removed the names of detainees with final removal orders from its public locator. In July alone, about 16,000 people who were arrested and booked into detention centers by ICE had final removal orders. The change left Lawani missing from the system — along with an estimated 16,000 other detainees.

Dr. Eileen Fry-Bowers, dean of the University of San Francisco School of Nursing and the close colleague Lawani messaged when she was first detained, told Scripps News the family was left in the dark as Lawani was moved across the country.

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"We found out that she had been shackled. That she had been held in a bus in the hot September heat of California, Central Valley, that she has been moved to Texas and then to Louisiana during this time," Fry-Bowers said. Fry-Bowers said she feared Lawani would be deported to a third country.

"That she would be sent somewhere where she wasn't safe, where she had no resources, maybe where she didn't speak the language," she said. RELATED STORY | ICE inspection flags 22 deficiencies at private New Jersey detention center Four legal groups sued the Trump administration over the change, calling it a"mass disappearance" meant"to avoid judicial oversight" and"intervention.

" They argued that families and lawyers couldn't defend someone they couldn't find. "Ann is a member of our community," Fry-Bowers said. "We need to bring her home. Her family needs her.

Her very ill father needs her. She's been his primary caregiver. This is just, this is not right. This is not justice.

This is not good for our communities," Fry-Bowers said.

"She's not just a number, she's not a legal case, she is somebody who has contributed so significantly to the development of our future nursing workforce," Fry-Bowers said. A judge barred the government from deporting Lawani while her case continued. The Department of Homeland Security said Lawani overstayed an expired visa in 2007 and previously received a final removal order. DHS told Scripps News it would keep Lawani in custody pending removal from the United States.

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"The appropriate process due to an illegal alien with final deportation orders is removal, plain and simple," DHS said. Lawani's attorney, Natalia Vieira Santanna, told Scripps News an immigration judge granted her client withholding of removal to Nigeria in 2013, immediately after her deportation order — relief that barred the government from deporting her there and allowed her to hold a work permit.

Lawani had lived in the U.S. under that grant for over a decade, with work authorization valid until 2029 and no criminal record, Santanna said. Her habeas petition seeking release under the Fifth Amendment remained pending in the Eastern District of California.

"We will continue pursuing her release," Santanna said. ICE Inc. | Inside the companies profiting from the Trump admininstration's immigration agenda Rep. Josh Harder, who represents California's 9th District, is among those pressing for Lawani's release. He argued that her longstanding compliance, lack of criminal history and community ties meant there was no public safety justification for detaining her thousands of miles from home.

"Our immigration enforcement system should focus on protecting communities from danger, not removing the individuals who dedicate their lives to serving them," Harder said. Lawani remains in ICE detention as lawmakers, her family, the University of San Francisco and the nation's largest nurses' union call for her release.

“We urge federal authorities to uphold due process and humane treatment and ensure that enforcement practices take account of the effects on nurses, their families, and the patients, students, and communities who rely on them,” the American Nurses Association said in a statement released Monday.