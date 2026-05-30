A bus carrying young athletes crashes in Hungary, killing the driver and injuring 23

A bus carrying young athletes to a competition in Hungary veered into the opposing lane and collided with a tree, killing the driver and injuring nearly two dozen.

Trump ponders whether to move forward with Iran deal but hasn't yet decidedICE officer wanted in the shooting of a man during the Minneapolis crackdown is arrested in TexasThe vibes in Canada feel much different than the US as the World Cup arrivesOscar-winning 'Star Wars' editor Marcia Lucas dies at 801 million bees make for bumper-to-buzzer traffic on a Tennessee highway rampBeing a night owl may not be great for your heart but you can do something about itAt the Kaaba during Hajj, a photographer captures sense of unity and devotionThe World in PicturesThink it's hot now?

The next five years will smash records, UN saysFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes.

Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryGobierno de Trump demanda a 4 estados por negar matrículas encubiertas a agentes federales

The next five years will smash records, UN saysFDA staff blindsided by move allowing more e-cigarettes and nicotine pouches onto US marketTrump tells agencies to align with study calling for narrower childhood vaccine recommendationsAI helps a musician with Parkinson’s finish his new albumGardeners often hear about supposed hacks and quick fixes. Here are some common ones debunkedPope Leo XIV makes historic apology for Vatican's role in legitimizing slaveryGobierno de Trump demanda a 4 estados por negar matrículas encubiertas a agentes federales





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Hungary's New Prime Minister Secures EU Funds After Rapid ReformsHungary's Prime Minister Peter Magyar has secured 16.4 billion euros in EU funds after enacting rapid reforms to roll back democratic backsliding, officials said Friday. The release of the funds was a signal of Brussels' embrace of the new government in Budapest after the 16-year tenure of Viktor Orbán, who was allied with Russia and antagonized the EU.

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European Union unlocks billions in funding for Hungary after rapid reforms by new leaderThe release of the funds was a signal of Brussels’ embrace of the new government in Budapest after the 16-year tenure of Viktor Orbán, who was allied with Russia and antagonized the EU.

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Arsenal's WAGs Set to Bring the Glamour to the Champions League FinalArsenal's players have already arrived in Budapest ahead of Saturday's Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain. The Gunners were back to business as they touched down in Hungary on Thursday evening. The team will be supported by their nearest and dearest, including Bukayo Saka's fiancée Tolami Benson and Declan Rice's partner Lauren Fryer.

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EU Commission agrees to unlock over $19B for HungaryHungary's new government inherited a widening budget deficit, projected at 6.2 percent of GDP after pre-election spending under Viktor Orban.

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