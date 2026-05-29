A bunch of musicians have already dropped out of Trump's Freedom 250 'Great American State Fair'

Morris Day, Martina McBride, Young MC, and others have all dropped out of the 250th anniversary shows, after realizing they weren't quite as"nonpartisan" as they'd been promised.

Although there was always going to be some kind of wide exultation of conservative-minded nationalism timed to this year’s American semiquincentennial—planning for the event has been running since 2016, and these big anniversaries are, by their very nature, catnip to any of a country’s more backwards-looking minds—Donald Trump has still worked hard to get his greasy thumbprints all over the big birthday bash. In some ways, that effort is working as steadily as the crews raisingover the seat of American democracy at this very moment—but in other ways, not so much.

Look, for instance, to the musical performance roster of the planned 16-day “Great American State Fair” event, which was announced yesterday, and which has since suffered several defections, once artists realized the show wouldn’t be, a number of artists announced to be on the bill for the Washington D.C. shows have very quickly dropped out, including Country music staralso announced she was dropping out, while at least some of the performers associated with Milli Vanilli expressed confusion that the group’s name was even on the bill in the first place.

At issue here, apparently, is the event’s connection to Freedom 250, the White House’s Trump-backed taskforce for 250th anniversary celebrations, which is putting on the State Fair. Trump and his team have done aof work over the last two years to make sure the semiquincentennial reflects Trump’s image and interests, fromfor commemorative money bearing Trump’s picture, to the planned UFC fights, to unofficially kicking off the celebrations with.

For better or for worse, that means any participation in said events is hard to extricate from support for its loudest organizer, shattering any veneer of bipartisanship the 250th previously might have had. At least some of the artists who dropped out sound like they got a bit hoodwinked by this—Young MC and McBride both said they’d been promised a “nonpartisan” event,” only to sound surprised when they found out they were performing at a Trump-planned show.

But, hey: They’ve still got Vanilla Ice and C+C Music Factory, at least!





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