Ferdinand Piëch’s science project launched the hypercar era.

born from one man’s mission to create an automotive superlative. Ferdinand Piëch already had the Porsche 917 and the original Audi Quattro on his résumé before he became CEO of the Volks­wagen Group in 1993, but his new role encouraged more ambitious plans and unlocked bigger budgets.

The Bugatti project really did start as just a sketch of an 18-­cylinder engine on an envelope. Deciding which brand was worthy of such an outlandish power­plant came later. In the meantime, VW purchased the rights to the Bugatti name in 1998 after the collapse of the supercar company, which Romano Artioli had refounded to build the EB110.

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At the 2000 Geneva motor show, Piëch announced the production Veyron would have an output of at least 1001 metric horsepower , a top speed of over 250 mph, and a sub-three-second 0–60 time. He promised it would also be able to carry a couple to the opera in comfort. The big change was that the proposed 18-cylinder was replaced by a quad-turbo W-16.