Nearly 40 years after Stephen Hawking's A Brief History of Time, Sarah Alam Malik's epic exploration of the cosmos reflects a changed landscape around science in the 21st century, finds Alison Flood

, an exploration and explanation of cosmology by the renowned physicist that became an unlikely, and huge, bestseller. Shameful admission: I set out to read an updated edition as a curious, literature-studying teenager, and struggled.

I never finished it. Thirty-eight years later, particle physicist Sarah Alam Malik is here to help with her own exploration of cosmology, with a nod to Hawking in her title:Hawking started with Aristotle arguing for a geocentric model of the universe in 340 BC. Malik opens her brief history earlier, around the 7th century BC, as the Babylonians track the movements of the sun, moon and stars in “astronomical diaries” written in cuneiform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But we are soon into Aristotle and Ptolemy, and then the flourishing of astronomical knowledge in the Islamic world in the 6th century AD. Since this is a brief history, by page 47 we have dashed through Galileo Galilei and his discovery of Jupiter’s four moons and Isaac Newton watching his apple fall, to arrive at Albert Einstein and general relativity. From there, we canter through galaxies and black holes to the eventual heat death of the universe.