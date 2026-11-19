New disclosure shows President Trump's investment accounts made five Nvidia trades in September, two months before CEO Jensen Huang resigned over an extramarital affair with a suspected Chinese spy. The report also details late filing penalties and other trades.

President Trump's investment accounts traded Nvidia stock five times in September, two months before the chipmaker's CEO quit over an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, a new disclosure shows.

Trump Nvidia Stock Trades Disclosed

Four of the Nvidia trades were purchases. The largest, worth $100,001 to $250,000, came Sept. 2, a day before Nvidia announced a $12.9 billion deal to buy Hugging Face, a platform similar to GitHub. The periodic transaction report reached ethics officials in early November, more than 45 days after many of the early-September trades, past the deadline set by the STOCK Act. The penalty for a first late filing is typically $200.

Also read Nvidia rules out Jensen Huang’s return as CEO, tells investors ‘we’ve got this’

Jensen Huang resigned last week after revelations of two extramarital affairs, one with a woman who US intelligence believes is a spy for Beijing, according to The New York Times. The report from US intelligence agencies centered on Huang's close relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese national and an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based data center company and one of Nvidia's clients. Nvidia initially contested the report.

The stock closed at $213.66 on October 29th, down just 0.8 percent from the previous day. Julian Barnes, one of the reporters on the story, said, I will confess I was kind of surprised that the world's initial reaction to our October story was a bit muted. The stock closed at a 4 percent drop the next day as the entire Nasdaq fell 2.9 percent.

Advertisement

The stock continued to fall through Wednesday, November 4th, the day after the blue wave swept the midterms, stoking fears on Wall Street that the new class of Democratic governors in key states like Texas. But chip stocks began to recover the next day, and by close on Friday, November 6th, Nvidia was back up 2.8 percent to a share price of $186.64. Huang sent a memo to Nvidia staff in which he apologized for engaging in an extramarital affair.

Nvidia Board Launches Independent Probe

The memo coincided with the opening of an independent investigation by Nvidia's board into Huang's alleged misconduct and whether company secrets or national security had been compromised. Huang said he would cooperate fully with the investigation. By the opening bell on Monday, November 9th, Nvidia shares had tumbled 7 percent as investors reacted to the memo. After a brief rebound, the stock continued to oscillate the next day, as more details of Jensen Huang and Alice Huang's relationship emerged.

By the time the market closed on Tuesday, November 10th, Nvidia shares were down to $168.89, nearly 10 percent below the closing price on the last day of 2025. The stock rebounded slightly on Wednesday, November 11th, as investors prepared for Nvidia's third quarter earnings call, scheduled for the following Tuesday, November 17th.

By Wednesday night, however, shares had plunged yet again as media reports circulated that US intelligence agencies believed Jensen Huang to be the target of a Chinese espionage plot. At the open, it closed at just a 4.3 percent dip. The intraday low of $148.80 per share was its lowest price in a year.

Meanwhile, Wall Street was paying up for one of Nvidia's biggest customers as Anthropic made its Nasdaq debut at $111.50 per share, 34 percent higher than expected. Before the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, and the House Intelligence Committee for transcribed interviews, Nvidia's general counsel will do the same on December 2nd. Retail investors have already seized the opportunity to buy the dip.

In the first 30 minutes of trading on Thursday, November 12th, retail investors bought $111 million of Nvidia shares in the largest-ever first half-hour of opening for the stock. Nvidia's average price target is $232.59, with the lowest estimate at $130 and the highest at $350, according to an analysis of analyst projections over the last three months by CNBC. Nearly two-thirds of those analysts issued a Buy rating for Nvidia in the last three months.

Nvidia Earnings Beat Wall Street Expectations

Of those, all 30 reiterated that rating post-earnings. We've got this, Colette Kress, interim CEO of Nvidia, said Tuesday night as she closed out the embattled chip company's third quarter earnings call. Revenue from the same period last year up to total $115.8 billion, driven by data center revenue that was up 110 percent and exceeding Wall Street expectations.

Nearly $20 billion in revenue came from the highly anticipated Vera Rubin platform, which shipped during the quarter, becoming the fastest product ramp in company history, Kress told investors. Our momentum is real, Kress said. With the market-leading multiyear roadmap, supply agreements extending through to the end of the decade, and sustainable demand, we are well positioned to accelerate Nvidia's leadership position.

Advertisement

But investors are still trying to reconcile Nvidia's stellar recent financial performance and position as a central pillar in the AI economy with serious concerns over its future. The company's stock has taken a stunning tumble in recent weeks.

Fueled first by a broader market sell-off of chip stocks amid concerns about the AI bubble, the stock took another blow following the resignation of former CEO Jensen Huang amid reports of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy, according to US intelligence sources, and has already tapped an executive search firm to help find a replacement. Huang, who cofounded Nvidia in 1993 and has led the company ever since, famously without a succession plan, has become from it in the eyes of Wall Street and the media.

But while Huang may not be ready to let go, this week that he'd be honored to be reinstated as CEO, Nvidia's executive suite seems ready to move on. The stock was hovering at around $150 per share, a nearly 40 percent drop from its all-time high on October 6th, and wiping out a brief post-earnings pop on Tuesday night.

Investment Portfolio Includes L3Harris And SpaceX

Then again, numbers are the core basis for stock market ratings, and numbers may not be Nvidia's problem right now. It's everything else, the leadership vacuum, upcoming congressional testimony, regulatory uncertainty, broader questions about neocloud customer financing and sales to China, that will continue to impact the stock in the coming weeks. The accounts also sold L3Harris shares twice, $50,001 to $100,000 on Sept. 1 and a smaller stake on Sept. 10.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed the defense contractor for knocking out FAA telecommunications and causing a nationwide ground-stop last week. The company installed a new router in remote Arkansas as part of an upgrade of the US system, and it apparently malfunctioned and overloaded the system nationwide. L3Harris is also doing the work on a Qatar-donated Boeing 747 that is being upgraded so it can serve as Air Force One.

Elsewhere, the portfolio bought SpaceX stock and corporate notes, including a Sept. 1 bond purchase of $100,001 to $250,000, and made several Tesla buys. It added Palantir twice and bought $15,001 to $50,000 in Intel, in which the federal government took a 10% stake last year. A small General Dynamics purchase came Sept. 2, two days after the Pentagon announced seven-year agreements with the company and Lockheed Martin to ramp up interceptor production.

The biggest single trade was a purchase of $5 million to $25 million in a Vanguard dividend fund. On Sept. 23, the accounts dumped $1 million to $5 million apiece in Comcast, McDonald's and Home Depot. Trump or his money managers made nearly 28,700 trades in the 17 months between his second inauguration and the end of June, according to a Bloomberg review.