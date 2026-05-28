A blueprint to rescue Britain's lost generation from the NEET scrapheap

Former Labour minister Alan Milburn's review highlights the crisis of nearly a million young people not in education, employment or training. The David Nieper Academy in Alfreton shows how schools can achieve 'NEET Zero', offering a model for 200 similar towns. A skills tax incentive scheme could help employers tackle youth unemployment.

Of the myriad problems facing the UK economy, the worst of all is the number of youngsters who have been consigned to the scrapheap before their working lives have even begun.

Almost a million of our young people are NEETs - Not in Education, Employment or Training - a deceptively cosy label for a phenomenon blighting an entire generation. This shameful state of affairs will come under the spotlight today when former Labour Cabinet minister Alan Milburn publishes the interim findings of his independent review into how our young people have come to be so badly let down.

Milburn - a sensible, old-school politician of the sort the current Labour administration lacks - is absolutely right when he describes it as an economic catastrophe. But the good news is that there is a way to remedy this tragic situation - and it need not cost us billions. I know this because I have seen how things can be changed at first hand in Alfreton, Derbyshire, a deprived former coal mining town.

At the David Nieper Academy in Alfreton, no one has joined the ranks of the NEETs after leaving school at the age of 18 for the past two years. This represents a remarkable turnround of an institution that, before it was taken over a decade ago by local family business owner Christopher Nieper, was failing badly. The transformation he has wrought is all the more laudable given that Alfreton scores poorly on a number of measures.

Household income is nearly a fifth less than the national average, residents have a significantly lower life expectancy and more than a third of the population has no qualifications. But since Christopher took over the academy named in honour of his father David, founder of the fashion brand that bears his name, it has been changed out of all recognition.

Under an inspirational team of hard-working staff, it has gone from being in the bottom 2 per cent of schools in England to the third most oversubscribed in Derbyshire. I was so impressed by what Christopher and his associates achieved that, when he recently offered me the role of director of the Christopher Nieper Foundation, which aims to help NEETs, I jumped at the chance to play my part in spreading its doctrine of energy, leadership, and dare I say it, enlightened capitalism.

There are 200 towns around the UK similar to Alfreton, where young people are at a high risk of becoming NEETs. We believe that the Alfreton model could serve as a blueprint for the regeneration of schools. If we can get to NEET Zero there, we can do it in other places too. Milburn highlights the madness of a benefits system where taxpayers spend 25 times more on welfare than on getting the young into jobs.

The long-term costs to the public purse will be enormous. Mental health problems, which have ballooned among the young, are a particular bone of contention. Milburn has spoken about the perils assailing a bedroom generation transfixed by social media, and correctly points out that mental health challenges do not mean people can do no work at all. Writing off young people as pampered snowflakes - though it may be true in some cases - is far too simplistic.

There are plenty of sparky, industrious youngsters who are desperate to work - they just need to be given a chance. The generation trying to enter the workplace today is the first to have had its education disrupted by the pandemic and is the first to embark on a career when so many roles are being lost to Artificial Intelligence. Not only are employers replacing entry-level jobs with AI, they are also using bots to screen applications.

Eager candidates may be rejected dozens, or even hundreds of times, without their applications being seen by a human. You do not need to be a snowflake for that to prove disheartening.

According to a recent report by former John Lewis boss Sir Charlie Mayfield, a 22-year-old who drops out of work could miss out on more than 1 million pounds of earnings and cost the Treasury the same amount in benefits, lost tax revenues and the burden they place on the NHS. That is a total of 2 million pounds to waste a young person's potential and ruin their prospects.

The NEET situation is worse in the UK than in most other comparable countries, with the UK ranked 27th out of 38 countries in the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development in PwC's Youth Employment Index. Our poor rating makes it imperative we act now. The Christopher Nieper Foundation is pushing a skills tax incentive scheme, giving employers a rebate equivalent to two days pay a week for apprentices.

This innovative approach could incentivise businesses to take on young people and provide them with valuable training, effectively turning the tide against NEETs. With the right policies and community-led initiatives like those in Alfreton, we have a real opportunity to rescue a lost generation and secure the future of our economy





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