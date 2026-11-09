A blockbuster! Eagles trade Jordan Davis to Jaguars for 1st- and 2nd-round picks

Howie Roseman made his first move before the NFL trade deadline and it is a blockbuster.

In a blockbuster move a day before the trade deadline, the Eagles on Monday traded 26-year-old defensive tackle Jordan Davis, one of their team captains, to the Jaguars for a 1The Eagles signed Davis to a massive contract extension worth $78 million over three years just eight months ago, making him the 10Davis, one of the key pieces of the top-ranked 2024 Super Bowl-championship defense, is coming off his best game of the season with a sack, two tackles for loss, a QB hit and three tackles in the Eagles’ loss to the Giants.

But after a Pro Bowl-caliber season in 2025 he’s had a disappointing season overall, with just half a sack, no tackles for loss and two QB hits the first eight weeks of the season. Davis last year had 4 ½ sacks, six pass deflections, nine tackles for loss and six QB hits in a season many believed was worthy of a Pro Bowl nod.

Also read Eagles trade DT Jordan Davis to Jaguars for first, second round picks: reports

He also clinched the Week 3 win over the Rams with a blocked field goal and touchdown return.

“We are extremely grateful to Jordan for his contributions to our team on the field and in the Philadelphia community since we drafted him five years ago,” the Eagles said in an unattributed statement. “He has been a key contributor to our team culture and on-field success, which included two Super Bowl appearances and a World Championship in 2024. His growth and development as both a player and a leader are a testament to his hard work and character.

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We wish Jordan nothing but continued success. ” The move clears the way for the Eagles to keep Moro Ojomo, who would not have been affordable had the Eagles kept Davis. It was expected the Eagles would either trade Ojomo before Tuesday’s trade deadline or lose him in free agency in the spring. Now they can keep him along with Jalen Carter, Davis’s college teammate and best friend.

They signed Carter to a four-year, $152 million deal in July. With Davis now in Jacksonville, the Eagles have Carter, Ojomo, Byron Young and Ty Robinson on the interior defensive line. Through nine games, Davis has played 84 percent of the defensive snaps, Ojomo 60 percent and Davis 52 percent. Young has played 27 percent and Robinson 10 percent.

They have two 1st-round picks in 2027 – their own and the Jaguars’ – and two in 2028 – their own and the Patriots’ from the A.J. Brown deal. They have their own 2nd-round pick in 2027 but two in 2028 – their own and the Ravens’ from the Cam Jurgens deal. And in 2029, they have their own 1st- and 2nd-round selections and the Jaguars’ 2nd-round pick.

It’s not a surprise Roseman is willing to trade players for picks considering the Eagles are 2-7 with a seven-game losing streak and in last place in the NFC East. But Davis was a surprise considering he’s only 26, he’s a natural leader, he’s signed through 2029, and he’s been very productive at times in his four NFL seasons.

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In 73 games with the Eagles, Davis has 9 ½ sacks, 11 pass breakups, 17 tackles for loss, 15 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and 193 total tackles. He also had two sacks, two tackles for loss and two QB hits in the 2024 postseason. Davis also been as durable as any Eagle over the last several years. He’s the only Eagle to start all 60 regular-season games since opening day 2022.

Only Davis, Jake Elliott and Kelee Ringo have played in all 60.