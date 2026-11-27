Earth keeps a pretty detailed journal of its history, written in rock.

Earth keeps a pretty detailed journal of its history, written in rock. But in some areas, up to a billion years of that story are missing.

The mystery, which has been dubbed the"Great Unconformity", has puzzled geologists for over a century, but a new study could help explain where those layers disappeared to.

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"The Great Unconformity is that gap in Earth's story, with the narrative jumping from the early chapters straight to a much later part of the story. Our research suggests these pages weren't lost by chance.