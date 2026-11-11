A Bedroom Air Purifier May Help Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes

An air purifier in your bedroom may do more than help you breathe easier.

prediabetes"None of these folks knew which arm they were in, and we asked them to not make any major dietary changes," said lead author Dr. Sharine Wittkopp of NYU Langone Health"The folks who used true filters had a reduction in variability or better glycemic control compared to folks who had the sham filters," she said.

That cleaner air came with a nearly 8% reduction in daily blood sugar fluctuations — and smaller blood sugar spikes after "We've seen these associations that when pollution goes up, blood sugar goes up, along with a number of other bad health outcomes," Wittkopp said.

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"So filtered air then is better and could reverse those changes. And that's what we were hoping to show. That's what we did show.

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" "There's no healthy amount of pollution for us to take in, so for my patients, I do recommend this as one more thing they could do to try to improve their health," she said. Learn to better control your glucose levels by preventing blood sugar swings. Beware of caffeine, spices, exercise, sleep, alcohol, and stress as they impact blood sugar levels and increase diabetes complications.