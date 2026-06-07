A beauty editor's guide to the best new beauty products, including Maybelline's Brow Inserts and EyeAm's magnesium butter.

For some of us, it's decades of going to the same salon. I recently went back to Mimi, my brilliant waxing therapist of 12 years, after trying someone else.

While a new relationship can be exciting, the shine soon wore off. I was reminded of the importance of finding the right beauty therapist when I tried a brow tech via the Lucie App. The app allows you to book the best in beauty and wellness in Paris, London, and the Cotswolds. I saw Lala in the Cotswolds, who looks after the Glossy Posse, and trusted her to take my brows higher than I usually dare.

I loved the result - it really did give my face a little lift and I've become slightly brow obsessed since. When Maybelline's new product, Brow Inserts, landed on my desk, I couldn't wait to try it. It's a twofer - one end is a pen that looks like a tiny fork, the other a mascara-like brush. You use the fork first, flick its very fine 'tines' across your brows to add the illusion of extra hair.

The blurb says it can draw on 100 hairs in 30 seconds and a couple of strokes filled in my gappy bits and covered the annoying stray grey. Then comes the coloured gel to add volume and tint. It's easy to use and left me with strong defined brows. It comes in six shades and lasts up to 36 hours.

I also tried EyeAm's marvellous magnesium butter, which sent me into a super-deep sleep at 10pm. There's 200mg of magnesium in each application and I'm now planning on slathering my feet in it every night before bed - perfect for an energy-filled pedicure season





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Rediscovering Trust in Beauty: From Loyal Waxing Therapists to At-Home Brow and Sleep SolutionsA beauty writer revisits a trusted waxing specialist after a brief fling with sugaring, discovers a brow artist via the Lucie App, tests Maybelline's dual-ended Brow Inserts, and finds rest with EyeAm's magnesium butter-all highlighting the synergy between professional relationships and new at-home innovations.

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