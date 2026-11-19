A gorgeous stretch continues with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, then a coastal storm could bring rain and wind late Sunday into Monday.

A gorgeous stretch continues with highs in the upper 60s to near 70, then a coastal storm could bring rain and wind late Sunday into Monday.

In mid-to-late November, we typically drop into the 30s in Philadelphia, and that’s where the temperatures are Thursday morning: a mix of 20s and 30s. But just like the last couple of days, brilliant sunshine brings an impressive warm-up to 67° this afternoon, with light winds and very low humidity. Friday afternoon we touch 70° under brilliant sunshine with a gentle west breeze, a perfect end to the work week.

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The mild weather continues Saturday, starting nice and sunny before high clouds move in during the afternoon, with a high of 68°. A developing coastal storm off the Florida coast will work its way up the East Coast and will likely spread rain into our area Sunday afternoon, continuing Sunday night and Monday morning. How close the storm tracks to our coastline and how strong it gets will determine how much rain and wind we see.

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We’ve posted a potential alert because if it comes closer, we could see some heavy rainfall Sunday night and Monday morning. By Monday afternoon the storm pulls away and the wind picks up. It’s a breezy, dry Monday with increasing sunshine, but the northwest wind will drag temperatures down in the run-up to Thanksgiving. Unfortunately, the sunshine doesn’t last for Thanksgiving Day.

Another system brings a rainy, windy Thursday with a high of 50°, then it’s back to chilly, sunny weather heading into next weekend.