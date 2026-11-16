A Bacterium in Kimchi Could Help Flush Microplastics From The Gut

Scientists in South Korea have discovered a bacterium in kimchi that could theoretically help flush microplastics out of the gut.

Scientists in South Korea have discovered a bacterium in kimchi that could theoretically help flush microplastics out of the gut. When mixed into water with tiny polystyrene particles, this lactic acid bacterium trapped 87 percent of all nanoplastics.

Meanwhile, in a fluid designed to mimic the human intestine, the bacterium bound 57 percent of the nanoplastics present. In initial animal experiments, however, when researchers in South Korea fed germ-free mice the kimchi-derived microbe, their poop contained more nanoplastics.earlier this year, comes straight from the World Institute of Kimchi – a government-funded scientific research institute in South Korea that is dedicated to investigating the health benefits of salted and fermented vegetables.

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But similar to other fermented foods, like yogurt or kombucha, scientists are still uncertain if these microbes significantly alter the makeup of the microbiome or improve gut health. At WiKim, researchers are trying to uncover exactly what the microbes in kimchi might be doing in the gut.

The recent study was led by microbiologists Se Hee Lee and Tae Woong Whon, and it suggests that nanoplastics can stick to the surface of some gut bacteria, thereby following their passage out of the body.

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"Our findings suggest that microorganisms derived from traditional fermented foods could represent a new biological approach to address this emerging challenge. " This isn't the first time that scientists have found a bacterium in fermented food that can increase plastic excretion in mice. Two bacterial strains in particular were shown to increase microplastic excretion by 35 percent in animal models.

In these trials, mice are often bred to have guts free of certain microbes and pathogens, and yet in reality, their microbiome and ours are incredibly diverse. Besides, even if some bacteria promote plastic excretion, there's no guarantee that will improve gut health. While microplastics and their even smaller counterparts, nanoplastics, have been linked to numerous health repercussions, there is no reliable evidence that they can cause damage or disease in humans.

It's not even clear how long they naturally stick around in the body. Most seem to pass right through us. In an exploratory experiment, mice fed this yogurt-based microbe excreted 12 times as many microplastics in their poop.

"These findings provide a theoretical basis for further developing this strain as a probiotic formulation to enhance microplastic excretion. " The new research on kimchi microbes is similarly theoretical, but it demonstrates potential to mitigate plastic exposure in the gut.

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"Although further field-scale and microbiota-integrated studies are necessary to confirm its applicability in natural ecosystems and the human gut, these findings establish a strong foundation," the authors "Collectively, this work not only highlights microbial biosorption as a promising and practical approach to address nanoplastic contamination but also provides new insights into microbe-based strategies for nanoplastic removal in environmental and health contexts. "