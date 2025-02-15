A$AP Rocky Trial Concludes, Jury Begins Deliberations

A$AP Rocky's trial concluded on Friday with the jury receiving the case and beginning deliberations. The rapper is facing two charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense focused on the credibility of the alleged victim, Terrell Ephron, and the nature of the firearm involved.

The jury has been given the weighty responsibility of deciding the fate of A$AP Rocky, who is facing two charges of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Judge Mark S. Arnold handed the case to the seven women and five men of the jury on Friday, after a four-week trial that concluded with closing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense. The jury was instructed to begin deliberations in earnest on Tuesday morning, after spending the holiday weekend reviewing the evidence.

A$AP Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, maintains his innocence, claiming the firearm in his possession on the night of the alleged incident was a prop gun incapable of firing live rounds. He asserts that the incident stemmed from a heated dispute with alleged victim Terrell Ephron, who claims Mayers lured him to an armed ambush in Hollywood.The prosecution argued that the evidence clearly pointed to Mayers' guilt, highlighting his threats against Ephron and his decision to fire two shots from a 9 mm firearm. Deputy District Attorney John Lewin emphasized that Mayers' actions were fueled by ego, anger, and a vendetta against Ephron. He urged the jury to focus solely on the facts of the case and disregard any emotional considerations, including potential repercussions for Mayers' family, particularly his high-profile partner Rihanna and their two young sons.The defense, led by Joe Tacopina, painted Ephron as a liar and a manipulator who fabricated evidence and deleted crucial messages in an attempt to frame Mayers. Tacopina pointed to several instances where Ephron's testimony was contradicted by text messages and other evidence. He argued that Ephron had a history of seeking out confrontations and had sent messages to Mayers expressing a desire to fight. Tacopina also highlighted the fact that Ephron admitted to deleting the texts he sent to Mayers on the morning of the incident, claiming he felt betrayed. Tacopina concluded his summation by imploring the jury to carefully consider the evidence and render a verdict based on justice and fairness





