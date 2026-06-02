A$AP Rocky Opens Up About Fatherhood and Welcoming Three Children with Rihanna

In a new interview, A$AP Rocky shares intimate details about becoming a father to three children with Rihanna, describing the joy and challenges, including a frightening incident that impacted their peace.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna made a stunning appearance at the 2026 Met Gala , celebrating Costume Art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4, 2026.

The power couple, known for their fashion-forward style, turned heads on the red carpet. However, beyond the glitz and glamour, Rocky opened up about a deeply personal topic: his journey into fatherhood. In an interview published on Tuesday, June 2, in a major print media comeback, the rapper delved into the joys and challenges of raising three children with global superstar Rihanna.

The couple welcomed their first son, RZA, in May 2022, followed by their second son, Riot, in August 2023, and their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, in September 2025. Rocky described the experience as transformative, emphasizing the importance of emotional presence and availability.

"Being emotionally present, emotionally available, receptive, still endearing, but not only that, loving," he said when describing his vision of fatherhood. "That's easy. That's me all day. That's just me.

" He reflected on the birth experiences, noting that each delivery brought its own unique excitement. "It was just so exciting because you just don't know what to prepare for," he explained of welcoming firstborn RZA. "You don't know what's to come, so the second and third time was really similar to the first experience. We were laughing while she was in labor, literally laughing and cracking jokes and s--t," he said, highlighting the lighthearted bond he shares with Rihanna.

The second and third deliveries mimicked the first, with the couple maintaining a joyful atmosphere throughout.

"We were laughing and joking around with each other," Rocky recalled, emphasizing the ease and camaraderie that defined those moments. In addition to celebrating his family, Rocky also addressed a darker chapter. He revealed that a recent incident involving an attempt on his and his family's life had shaken him.

"It was f--ked up," he admitted. "Somebody attempted at me and my family. It took away a lot of peace and happiness of being able to just be free. I don't want to be robbed of my peace and joy.

" The rapper did not provide further details, but the comments shed light on the challenges of living under constant scrutiny. Despite the hardships, Rocky remains focused on his family and career. His interview also touched on his music and upcoming projects, though fatherhood clearly takes center stage. The couple's ability to navigate parenthood while maintaining their individual careers has been an inspiration to many.

As they continue to grow their family, fans eagerly await more updates on their journey. The Met Gala appearance further solidified their status as one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. With three children under five, Rocky and Rihanna are embracing every moment, finding joy in the chaos. The rapper's candidness about the emotional realities of fatherhood resonates with parents everywhere.

His message of being present and loving, even in the face of adversity, serves as a powerful reminder of what truly matters. As the family moves forward, they do so with resilience and unity, proving that love can conquer all





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

A$AP Rocky Rihanna Fatherhood Children Met Gala

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rocky Franchise Films Streaming: Rocky III, IV, V, and Balboa Now AvailableFour films from Sylvester Stallone's iconic Rocky series have been added to a major streaming service. The available titles include Rocky III, Rocky IV, Rocky V, and Rocky Balboa, completing a significant portion of the beloved sports drama saga that has captivated audiences for nearly 50 years. The original Rocky story follows an underdog boxer from Philadelphia who gets a once-in-a-lifetime shot at the world heavyweight championship. The franchise is noted for its emotional storytelling, memorable characters, and themes of determination. The new streaming availability ensures these classics remain accessible to fans worldwide.

Read more »

The Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe Sneaker Lands in Rihanna's ClosetFrom Rihanna to Dua Lipa, celebrities are obsessed.

Read more »

Rihanna's Savage x Fenty Partners with Transgender Model Vivian Jenna Wilson for Bold Pride CampaignRihanna's lingerie brand Savage x Fenty has launched a Pride-themed collection featuring transgender model Vivian Jenna Wilson, formerly Xavier Musk. The campaign showcases Wilson in queer-themed apparel, including a bra with the slogan 'Love Is Gay,' and emphasizes themes of authenticity and self-expression. Wilson, who has previously modeled for the brand, also reflects on the challenges of fame and identity in the accompanying narrative.

Read more »

Rihanna Masters the Art of the Errands OutfitThe key to the lowkey look, as Rihanna knows, is copious accessorizing. After all, even the humble errands outfit deserves a touch of glamour.

Read more »