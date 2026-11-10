A$AP Rocky Addresses Drake Diss on New Album Burning Bridges

A$AP Rocky responds to Drake's Where She At diss track on his new album Burning Bridges, clarifying the nature of their past friendship and current relationship status.

A$AP Rocky has publicly addressed the recent lyrical attacks from Drake regarding Rihanna. The Harlem-born rapper discussed the controversy during a performance where he sang along to Drake's hit song Take Care. He clarified that this appearance is likely the only time fans will hear him perform lyrics from that specific top-10 track in a live setting.

Rocky Clarifies Relationship With Drake

During his set, Rocky told the audience that they should welcome the moment as part of the Trainwreckstv experience. He emphasized that while he acknowledges the history between himself and Drake, the current tension does not reflect genuine hostility. He stated that the situation is bugged out to him personally.

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The rapper referenced Drake's 2011 classic album of the same name when performing the song. That particular Rihanna-assisted track reached number seven on the Hot 100 chart in 2012. This historical context highlights the long-standing musical connection between the artists involved in the current dispute.

History Of Collaboration And Romance

Drake and Rihanna have maintained a fruitful professional partnership over many years. They were linked romantically during the first half of the 2010s before transitioning into successful collaborators. Their joint efforts produced multiple number-one hits on the Hot 100 chart including What's My Name and Work.

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The duo also released another major hit titled Too Good together. These collaborations established them as two of the most prominent figures in modern hip-hop and R&B. Their shared history adds significant weight to the current public disagreements involving both parties.

Casualties Of The Kendrick Lamar Feud

Rocky caught collateral damage from Drake during the latter's ongoing war with Kendrick Lamar. Drake released a three-part diss track called Family Matters which contained shots aimed at various individuals. Rocky found himself targeted in these tracks despite not being directly involved in the primary feud.

In a January interview with Apple Music, Rocky clarified that there is no real smoke between him and Drake. He admitted that he does not currently associate with Drake but denied any deep-seated animosity. He suggested that their falling out was related to romantic entanglements rather than professional rivalry.

Romantic Tensions And Petty Accusations

Rocky explained that he feels Drake was unhappy about certain personal matters and expressed those feelings publicly. He described picking at a female as soft behavior and considered the actions petty. He noted that everyone gets older and is supposed to move on from such conflicts.

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He stated that he did not originally plan to put out music to say something back. However, he finally responded to a few people who crossed boundaries for him. He believes there is enough money, fame, women, and spotlights to go around without engaging in such drama.

Lyrical Responses On New Album

On his new album Burning Bridges, Rocky sings lines questioning why people make it sound like he is still hung up on Drake. He asserts that he is anti-drama and refuses to let relationships ruin him. He compares his past experiences favorably against his current situation.

Rocky mentions having better partners than the ones involved in the current narrative. He jokes about family dynamics and vacation destinations in Antilles. When Drake returns for his first North American tour since 2023, he probably will not be performing his Work collab with Rihanna either due to the lingering tensions.