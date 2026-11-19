Amazon’s Black Friday sale is live with 77 TV, projector and soundbar deals, from Roku, Samsung, Sony and more.

Imagine watching the Thanksgiving NFL and NBA games on a much better TV with awesome sound. These Black Friday deals from Amazon exist for that exact purpose.

The retailer’s Black Friday sale starts today with 77 TV, projector, soundbar and streaming device deals that we think are worth your money. Amazon says theRoku 50-inch Select Series QLED TV $199.99 A 50-inch 4K QLED TV for $199.99 is the kind of deal that drastically upgrades a guest room or a dorm. Thelists for $299.99, runs Roku’s software without an extra streaming stick, and comes with a voice remote.

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A Bluetooth headphone mode lets you watch late without waking anyone. Sonos Beam soundbar $339.00 Thin TVs have thin speakers, and a soundbar is the fix that doesn’t involve running wire around the room. The blackis $339.00, down from a list price of $499.00. Sonos’ listing describes a five-driver array with Dolby Atmos and Alexa built in.

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It also works as the front of a larger Sonos setup if you add a subwoofer later, and two of those are on sale further down. Hisense M2 Pro portable laser projector $899.99 can throw an image from 65 to 200 inches, and it’s $899.99 against a list price of $1,299.99. It’s a triple-laser 4K projector with Dolby Vision and an optical zoom, so you can resize the picture without moving the projector.

Hisense rates it at 1,300 lumens, which means it will look its best after dark or with the shades down.