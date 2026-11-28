A 5 magnitude earthquake hits California, USGS says; no immediate reports of injuries
The United States Geological Survey reports that an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 has hit Manhattan Beach, California.
A preliminary 5.0 earthquake rattled Manhattan Beach Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. The agency recorded two more earthquakes following the initial earthquake -- a 3.0-magnitude earthquake in Hermosa Beach at 9:34 a.m. along with a 2.5-magnitude earthquake in Manhattan Beach at the same time.
Residents in Torrance, Chatsworth, Irvine, Rancho Palos Verdes, Oxnard and other areas reported feeling the earthquake to USGS. An alert was sent to Southern California residents' cellphone, warning them of the earthquake. The alert informed the public to drop and cover for safety. Seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said Saturday's earthquake may be connected with the Palos Verdes fault zone.
It's a roughly 80-kilometer fault zone that affects Redondo Beach, Torrance, San Pedro and Palos Verdes Estates.
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