This holiday charity serves more than 1,200 kids each season. Leaders say they need a new donated home by Dec. 31 to stay open.

For 42 years, Christmas Cops has helped children in Plano wake up to a Christmas they might not otherwise have had. Now, the charity is facing a difficult deadline: Find a new home by Dec. 31 or close for good.

The organization, which operates under the Plano Police Association, is searching for a rent-free space after the company that donated its east Plano warehouse needs the property back. Christmas Cops now helps more than 1,200 children each holiday season. Families are referred to the program by Plano police officers or Plano ISD counselors. Inside the warehouse, shelves are filled with new toys, including Barbies, Hot Wheels and other gifts.

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The charity also provides coats, bikes and baby supplies. Paula Vavra, president of Christmas Cops, said the organization has grown significantly since it began. New DNA evidence released in Darlie Routier's 1996 murder case, attorneys say “Families come through, I mean they’re crying, they see what theyre getting and they are emotional that they’re going to have Christmas,” Vavra said. For 23 years, the warehouse has served as the charity’s home base.

Now, Christmas Cops needs another donated space where it can continue its work.

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“What that means is that we need a space that is rent free.. somebody that wants to donate a space and be part of the community and give back to the community with us,” Vavra said. “If we don’t, after 42 years we close the door,” Vavra said. Vavra said volunteers, including high school students, are heartbroken at the possibility of losing the program they have helped build. For decades, Christmas Cops has helped Plano families make the holidays special.

Now, the organization is asking the community for help finding a place to continue that tradition. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC DFW. AI tools helped convert the story into a digital article, and an NBC DFW journalist edited it again before publication.